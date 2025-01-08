Cardurion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Charlotte Newman as Chief Business Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cardurion”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing new therapeutic approaches for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Charlotte (Charlie) Newman has joined the company as Chief Business Officer. A biopharmaceutical industry executive with over 25 years of industry experience, Ms. Newman most recently led corporate, portfolio and program strategy and business development as Chief Business Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AGIO), and previously held strategic product and portfolio roles at Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB). In her role at Cardurion, she will be responsible for leading corporate development, business development, portfolio strategy and new product planning to help Cardurion maximize opportunities for its growing portfolio of cardiovascular drug candidates.









“We are delighted to welcome Charlie to the Cardurion leadership team at this pivotal time in our growth. She brings exceptional expertise and judgment in corporate strategy and development, business development and portfolio strategy that will contribute to realizing the many opportunities offered by our clinical pipeline of potential first-in-class therapies for cardiovascular diseases in areas of high unmet need,” said Peter Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer of Cardurion. “Charlie’s experience and track record of assembling and advancing portfolios of important medicines and leading major business transactions will help to enable our goal of building a world-class company and bringing groundbreaking therapeutics to patients with cardiovascular diseases.”

“I am excited to join the outstanding team at Cardurion at this important time in the company’s evolution,” said Ms. Newman. “The progress made so far – building and advancing a compelling pipeline with meaningful clinical momentum – speaks volumes about the depth of talent and vision within this team. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Cardurion accelerate and achieve its broader aspirations and deliver on the promise to dramatically change the course of cardiovascular disease for patients.”

Ms. Newman became Chief Business Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals in January 2022, after previously serving as senior vice president of portfolio leadership and joining the company as vice president of its rare disease program in 2018. As CBO, she was responsible for the strategy and execution of Agios’ portfolio as it evolved to focus on potential first and best-in-class therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need in non-malignant hematology. Leading business development, she was instrumental in balancing portfolio investments, expanding the company’s portfolio and identifying paths to value inflection. Previously, Ms. Newman served at Biogen as vice president and asset executive, Alzheimer’s disease, and vice president, R&D portfolio leadership. Earlier in her career, she worked in roles in clinical development and operations at Biogen, Provensis Ltd, a BTG International Group company, and G.D. Searle and Company, a division of Monsanto. Ms. Newman earned a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Physiology with Biochemistry from the University of Leicester in the UK.

About Cardurion Pharmaceuticals

Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Cardurion was founded by physician-scientists with world-class expertise in cardiovascular signaling pathways, and a shared passion to find and develop a pipeline of novel treatment options to improve the lives of patients. Cardurion has two groundbreaking clinical programs in development, a potential first-in-class phosphodiesterase-9 (PDE9) inhibitor for both types of chronic heart failure and the first-ever clinical-stage Calcium/Calmodulin-dependent Protein Kinase II (CaMKII) inhibitor for rare and common cardiovascular diseases.

Cardurion Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with discovery sciences and research facilities in Shonan, Japan. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://cardurion.com.

