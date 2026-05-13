CardioPharma Reviews Applications to Explore Non-Cardiovascular Benefits of CVD Polypill

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioPharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on combinatorial drug development for cardiovascular disease, is currently reviewing applications for secondary analyses of existing datasets to investigate the non-cardiovascular (non-CVD) benefits of the cardiovascular (CVD) polypill.

While fixed-dose combination therapies are primarily designed for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease, emerging research suggests they may offer broader health benefits beyond their traditional use.

The Company reports strong global interest in this initiative, with submissions from leading investigators reinforcing the growing importance of exploring these extended applications.

"Based on the impressive proposals received, we are excited about the opportunity to expand the medical literature beyond the traditional benefits of cardiovascular polypills," said Dr. Frank Snyder, Chief Medical Officer.

Potential areas of impact being explored include:

Alzheimer's disease and related dementias

Cognitive decline

Cerebrovascular disease, including stroke

Peripheral vascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Select ophthalmologic conditions

From a broader perspective, the implications extend beyond clinical outcomes.

"The potential to expand access to cost-effective therapies across a significantly larger patient population represents a substantial opportunity—not only for patients, but for healthcare systems globally," added Roy Stimits, Chief Financial Officer.

CardioPharma plans to announce selected awardees in June.

"We greatly appreciate the time and thoughtfulness that investigators have put into their submissions and look forward to advancing this important research," said Dr. Daniel Gregory of CardioPharma.

Researchers interested in learning more about this initiative can visit:

www.cardiopharma.com/call-for-applications-exploring-the-non-cardiovascular-benefits-of-the-cvd-polypill/

CardioPharma Pipeline

CardioPharma's pipeline products contain some of the world's most consumed, individually dispensed medications for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease. The lead product, CardiaPill® is a unique formulation combining a cholesterol modifying agent ("statin"), an Angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor (ACE Inhibitor) and anti-platelet agent. Statins moderate cholesterol levels and include products such as Lipitor®, Zocor®, Pravachol®; and Crestor®. ACE inhibitors reduce blood pressure and include products such as Altace®, Lotensin®, Capoten® and Accupril®. Pipeline products also include combinations using Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) as well as different statins and other anti-platelet agents. Simplicity of dosing, improved adherence and significant cost benefits for patients, providers and payors around the world are among the many compelling and well-documented benefits that make these inexpensive products so anticipated.

About CardioPharma

CardioPharma (www.cardiopharma.com), Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on patent-protected combinatorial cardiovascular medications. CardioPharma's goal is to create drugs that make it easier and more cost-effective for physicians and their patients to reduce the morbidity and mortality of the world's number one killer – cardiovascular disease. The products are unique to the global pharmaceutical industry – highly cost-effective with proven efficacy; providing both patient and provider convenience; promoting adherence, while delivering superior clinical outcomes and economic benefits to all stakeholders.

For more information, visit cardiopharma.com or contact Dr. Daniel Gregory d.gregory@cardiopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements including the prospective development, commercialization and regulatory approval in the U.S. and international markets. Words such as "expects," "plans," "believe," "may," "will," "anticipated," "intended" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the Company's ability to raise sufficient funds to bring new products to the global market.

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SOURCE CardioPharma, Inc.