CardioMech Shareholders Appoint Ramin Mousavi as Chairman of the Board

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Norway-based CardioMech AS, a medical device company developing a transfemoral, transseptally delivered mitral valve chordal repair technology in Fridley, MN, today announced the appointment of Ramin Mousavi as Chairman of the Board , effective immediately.

Mousavi, a seasoned medtech executive with leadership experience across cardiovascular, structural heart, and neurovascular, recently served as President, CEO, and board member of CathWorks, a medical device company acquired by Medtronic in April 2026. He also held senior leadership positions at Baxter International and Edwards Lifesciences.

“With his unique experience in the development and global launch of category-defining transformational technologies, including transcatheter heart valves and non-invasive artificial intelligence-derived coronary physiology, we are truly honored Ramin has joined CardioMech,” said Rick Nehm, President and CEO of CardioMech AS. “As Chair, Mousavi will work closely with CardioMech’s board of directors and leadership team to pursue, achieve, and accelerate the company’s mission to transform the standard of care for the millions of patients suffering from degenerative mitral regurgitation (DMR).”

“CardioMech is directly addressing a substantial unmet need in structural heart and is a potentially disruptive and highly differentiated technology designed to offer the safety of mTEER with the efficacy of cardiac surgery.” said Ramin Mousavi, CardioMech Chairman of the Board. “I look forward to working alongside Rick, the executive leadership team, and the board of directors to further advance this first-line technology that may reshape the standard of care globally and create value for our shareholders and investors.”

“Mitral Regurgitation is the third most common cardiovascular disease that occurs when there is backward flow of blood across the mitral valve. It is highly prevalent, debilitating for patients, and deadly if untreated,” said Isaac George, MD Columbia University Medical Center. “There is a significant need for a less-invasive technology that can eliminate MR, preserve future therapy options, and expand treatment options for patients, particularly younger and healthier patients, who may benefit from earlier and more physiologic intervention.”

About CardioMech AS

CardioMech AS is a privately held medical technology company developing a novel transcatheter mitral valve repair platform for the treatment of DMR in Fridley, MN.

For more information, visit www.cardiomech.com. Caution: Investigational device. Limited by law to investigational use.