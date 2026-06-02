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Cardiff Oncology to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

June 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 2-4, 2026.

Details of the presentation can be found below.  

Format: Fireside Chat
Presenter: Mani Mohindru, PhD (President and CEO)   
Date: 06/04/2026  
Time: 10:30 -11:00 AM ET  
  
Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for the conference by visiting the “Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.  

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.   

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Investor Contact:  
Candice Masse  
Astr Partners  
candice.masse@astrpartners.com    

Media Contact:
Amy Bonanno
Lyra Strategic Advisory
abonanno@lyraadvisory.com


Southern California Events Healthcare
Cardiff Oncology
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