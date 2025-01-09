CAR T Cell Therapy Market Size to Worth USD 10.28 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the Car T Cell Therapy Market size is calculated at US$ 2.26 Billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass US$ 10.28 billion by 2030 with a remarkable CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Dynamics

The T cell therapy market is driven by the increasing incidence of cancer across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Nearly 10 million people have died without cost-effective treatment of hematological malignancies such as leukemia and lymphoma. They are also the drivers of market growth. Meanwhile High costs associated with CAR T cell therapy and inadequate health infrastructure in developing countries are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Key Market Trends:

Development of Allogeneic Car T cell therapy- Developing allogeneic T-cell therapies that can be standardized and used across many patients is one of the major trends in CAR-T therapy currently. Companies such as Allovir and Bristol-Myers Squibb are developing “off-the-shelf” allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies that can treat broader patient populations.

Increasing mergers and acquisitions activity- Major players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain expertise and expand product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Celgene Corporation, the developer of CAR T-cell therapy Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), for US$ 74 billion. Such M&A activities allow companies to leverage combined capabilities and resources to develop advanced cell therapies including CAR T-cell therapy.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 US$ 2.26 billion Estimated Value by 2030 US$ 10.28 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% Historical Data 2017–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Targeted Antigen, By Therapeutic Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing CAR T cell therapy product launch • Increasing prevalence of cancer Restraints & Challenges • Side effects associated with CAR T cell therapy

Market Opportunities

The global Car T cell therapy market by type is segmented into CD 19, CD 20, GD2, CD22 and others. Among them, the CD 19 segment held the largest market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to high success rate of CD19 CAR T-cell therapies for treating B cell malignancies. Some of the FDA approved CD19 CAR T-cell therapies are Kymriah and Yescarta. The CD 19 segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the car T cell therapy market is segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma and others. In 2021, acute lymphocytic leukemia held the largest market share owing to high incidence rate of ALL globally. FDA has approved CAR T-cell therapies like Kymriah and Yescarta for treating R/R B-ALL. The ALL segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% during 2022-2030.

Key Market Takeaways

The global Car T cell therapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030, owing to rising number of FDA approvals for CAR T-cell therapies and increasing incidence of hematological cancers. On the basis of type, CD 19 segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to approval and success of CD19 CAR T therapies. On the basis of application, acute lymphocytic leukemia segment dominates the market due to high disease prevalence and FDA approval of CAR T therapies in ALL. Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to new product launches and higher adoption of advanced CAR T-cell therapies in the region.

Recent Developments in Car T Cell Therapy Market

In July, Iovance Biotherapeutics reported positive interim efficacy and safety data from the pivotal C-144-01 study of lifileucel in metastatic cervical cancer. Lifileucel demonstrated a 36% confirmed objective response rate, highlighting its potential as a new treatment option. Iovance plans to file for FDA approval by early 2024. Allogene Therapeutics also released encouraging data for ALLO-501A in September, showing it was well tolerated and generated responses in heavily pretreated patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

In August, bluebird bio announced positive interim data from a phase 1 study combining its BCMA CAR T therapy ide-cel with the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo in multiple myeloma. The combination demonstrated manageable safety and showed enhanced anti-tumor activity versus ide-cel alone. Novartis is also exploring combinations, evaluating its CART therapies Kymriah and Tecartus combined with the bispecific antibody TFX-1 or the immune checkpoint inhibitor spartalizumab.

