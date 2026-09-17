Capricor Therapeutics to Present HOPE-3 and HOPE-3 Open-Label Extension Data at 2026 World Muscle Society Congress

– Late-Breaking Data to Include HOPE-3 Delayed-Start and Natural History Analyses Submitted in the Recent Major Amendment to the Deramiocel BLA –

– PDUFA Target Action Date of November 22, 2026 –

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that data from HOPE-3 and its open-label extension (OLE) of Deramiocel, the Company’s lead asset for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), will be presented in a late-breaking poster and an oral presentation at the 31st Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS 2026), taking place September 29 – October 3, 2026, in Hiroshima, Japan. The presentations will report skeletal muscle and cardiac outcomes through 24 months, building on the previously reported 12-month HOPE-3 results. Of the 106 patients randomized in HOPE-3, 82 reached the 24-month time point, comprising 40 originally assigned to Deramiocel and 42 to placebo.



“These HOPE-3 24-month data, along with additional analyses supporting Deramiocel’s potential safety and efficacy, were part of our recent major amendment to the Deramiocel BLA,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., CEO of Capricor. “We look forward to presenting these results at the World Muscle Society Congress.”

Beyond the Deramiocel program, Capricor will also present two preclinical posters from its StealthX™ exosome platform.

WMS Presentations

Title: Deramiocel slows upper limb decline in the HOPE-3 OLE: cross-phase delayed-start analysis and 2-year comparison with natural history

Presenting author: Dr. Craig McDonald, University of California, Davis

Details: Late-breaking poster session

Title: HOPE-3, a phase 3 study of deramiocel, an allogeneic cell therapy, in advanced Duchenne muscular dystrophy: evidence to support both musculoskeletal and cardiac efficacy

Presenting author: Dr. Craig McDonald

Details: Oral presentation, clinical trial updates session, October 3, 2026

Title: Engineered muscle-targeting extracellular vesicles for systemic delivery of micro-dystrophin: novel redosable strategy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Presenting author: Mafalda Cacciottolo, Ph.D., Capricor Therapeutics

Details: Poster session 2, DMD treatments, September 30, 2026

Title: Delivery of acid α-glucosidase by muscle-targeting extracellular vesicles: a new road for Pompe disease treatment

Presenting author: Mafalda Cacciottolo, Ph.D.

Details: Poster session 3, Glycogenoses, October 2, 2026

Copies of the presentations and posters will be added to the publications section of the Capricor website following each presentation. The full WMS 2026 program is available at https://www.wms2026.com/page/programme.

About the HOPE-3 Study

HOPE-3 is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating Deramiocel in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The study enrolled 106 patients, randomized to receive Deramiocel or placebo administered intravenously every three months over a 12-month treatment period. HOPE-3 met its primary endpoint, with Deramiocel slowing decline in upper limb function by 54 percent versus placebo as measured by Performance of the Upper Limb (PUL) version 2.0 (p=0.03). One-year results were published in The Lancet in July 2026. Patients who completed the randomized portion of the study were eligible to continue receiving Deramiocel in an open-label extension.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a severe, X-linked genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration affecting the skeletal, respiratory, and cardiac muscles. It is caused by the absence of functional dystrophin, a key structural protein in muscle cells. DMD affects approximately 15,000 individuals in the United States and primarily impacts boys. Over time, deterioration of the heart muscle leads to cardiomyopathy and heart failure, the leading cause of death in DMD. There is no cure, and treatment options remain limited.

About Deramiocel

Deramiocel (CAP-1002) consists of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs), a rare population of cardiac cells that have been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to exert immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic actions in the preservation of skeletal and cardiac muscle function in muscular dystrophies such as DMD. CDCs act by secreting extracellular vesicles known as exosomes, which target macrophages and alter their expression profile to adopt a healing rather than pro-inflammatory phenotype. For the treatment of DMD, Deramiocel holds Orphan Drug, RMAT and Rare Pediatric Disease designations in the U.S., and Orphan Drug and ATMP designations in Europe. The Rare Pediatric Disease designation may qualify Capricor for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Our lead product candidate, Deramiocel, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy in late-stage development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), evaluated in clinical studies for its potential to preserve skeletal and cardiac muscle function. Capricor is also advancing its proprietary StealthX™ exosome platform for the targeted delivery of oligonucleotides, proteins, and small-molecule therapeutics across a range of diseases. At Capricor, we are committed to delivering new therapies for patients with rare diseases. For more information, visit capricor.com and follow Capricor on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor’s product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including future interactions with regulatory authorities and the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; manufacturing capabilities; dates for regulatory meetings; the potential that required regulatory inspections may be delayed or not be successful which would delay or prevent product approval, revenue and reimbursement estimates, projected terms of definitive agreements, our financial position, our possible uses of existing cash and investment resources; results of securities litigation; and statements regarding our litigation with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. and NS Pharma, Inc., including the nature of the dispute, our expectations regarding any legal proceedings, and our ability to commercialize Deramiocel independent of our existing distribution agreement and any other statements about Capricor’s management team’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “could,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor’s business is set forth in Capricor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2026 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2026. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Deramiocel and Capricor’s StealthX™ exosome therapeutics are investigational and have not been approved for commercial use in any indication.

For more information, please contact:

Capricor Media Contact:

Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

ckasunich@kcsa.com / rcona@kcsa.com

212.896.1241 / 516.779.2630

Capricor Company Contact:

AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer

abergmann@capricor.com

858.727.1755