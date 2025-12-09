Cancer Biomarkers Market Size Worth USD 43.05 Bn by 2034 Powered by Expanding Use of Liquid Biopsy Technologies

The global cancer biomarkers market size is valued at USD 15.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth nearly USD 43.05 billion by 2034, growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.99% from 2025 to 2034.
According to Precedence Research, the global cancer biomarkers market is projected to reach USD 43.05 billion by 2034, driven by the rapid adoption of liquid biopsy technologies and non-invasive diagnostic solutions.
Rising demand for early cancer detection, advancements in genomic profiling, and the growing shift toward precision oncology are accelerating biomarker integration into clinical practice. Expanding research collaborations, AI-powered diagnostic innovations, and increased government support for molecular testing further strengthen market growth across major regions.
The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1637
Cancer Biomarkers Market Highlights
🔹North America accounted for the largest market share of 36% in 2024.
🔹The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
🔹By type, the breast cancer segment held the major market share in 2024.
🔹By type, the lung cancer segment is expected to grow the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
🔹By application, the diagnostics segment captured the biggest revenue share in 2024.
🔹By bio molecule, the genetic biomarkers segment led the market in 2024.
🔹By bio molecule, the epigenetics segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
🔹By profiling technology, the imaging technologies segment dominated the market in 2024.
🔹By profiling technology, the OMICS segment is expanding at a strong CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
🔹By end user, hospitals were the most dominant segment in 2024.
🔹By end user, academic and cancer research institutes segment is growing at a noteworthy CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
Cancer Biomarkers Market Overview
Cancer biomarkers are measurable indicators found in blood, tissues, or bodily fluids that reveal the presence or characteristics of cancer. These biomarkers include proteins, genetic mutations, epigenetic changes, metabolites, and imaging markers. They play vital roles in cancer detection, prognosis, therapeutic selection, monitoring treatment response, and predicting disease recurrence.
Growing demand for non-invasive cancer diagnostics, rising awareness of early screening, and the shift toward precision medicine are key factors shaping the market landscape. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and diagnostic laboratories are increasingly collaborating to develop advanced biomarker-based tools.
➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting
Major Trends in the Cancer Biomarkers Market:
🔹 Rising Global Cancer Prevalence
The increasing number of cancer cases worldwide is creating substantial demand for accurate, reliable, and early diagnostic methods. Biomarkers offer a valuable tool for identifying cancer progression and supporting timely treatment interventions.
🔹 Expansion of Non-Invasive Diagnostic Technologies
Liquid biopsies, blood-based biomarker assays, and imaging biomarkers are gaining momentum due to their patient-friendly and low-risk nature. These technologies facilitate frequent monitoring without invasive procedures.
🔹 Technological Advancements in Genomics and Bioinformatics
Progress in next generation sequencing, proteomics platforms, and computational biology has improved the identification and validation of novel biomarkers. These advancements enhance diagnostic precision and support targeted therapy development.
🔹 Integration of Artificial Intelligence
AI improves biomarker discovery through advanced pattern recognition, predictive analytics, and high-throughput data processing. This leads to faster identification of clinically relevant markers and more accurate diagnostic outcomes.
🔹 Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine
Cancer biomarkers enable patient-specific treatment selection. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly developing companion diagnostics that pair targeted drugs with biomarker-based eligibility tests, improving therapeutic efficacy.
📥 Dive into the Complete Report ➡️ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-biomarkers-market
Top Government Initiatives the Cancer Biomarkers Market:
|
Region / Country
|
Government Initiative
|
Short Pointers (What it Supports)
|
United States
|
Early Detection Research Network (EDRN)
|
Supports biomarker discovery and validation, funds early detection research, enhances diagnostic technology adoption.
|
Canada
|
National Cancer Control Programs
|
Promotes early cancer detection, supports genomic testing infrastructure, expands access to diagnostic services.
|
Europe (EU)
|
National Cancer Control Strategies
|
Encourages early screening, improves access to molecular tests, integrates biomarkers into national care guidelines.
|
Germany
|
Precision Medicine and Genomics Programs
|
Supports biomarker adoption through clinical research funding and advanced laboratory development.
|
China
|
National Precision Medicine Initiative
|
Builds large scale genomic programs, increases biomarker testing capacity, expands cancer research funding.
|
India
|
Ayushman Bharat and National Cancer Grid
|
Expands access to cancer diagnostics, supports molecular testing in hospitals, improves affordability of biomarker based diagnostics.
|
Saudi Arabia
|
National Genomic and Cancer Programs
|
Enhances molecular diagnostic capacity, funds biomarker research, improves access to targeted therapy testing.
|
South Africa
|
Public Cancer Awareness and Screening Programs
|
Promotes early detection, supports diagnostic upgrades, gradually increases biomarker access in urban centers.
What are the Major Challenges
Faced by the Market? Despite multiple growth prospects,
the market does have its fair share of challenges that could potentially hinder
growth and development. Increasing technical issues with sample collection is
one such restraint that is proving to be a barrier. Reliable biomarker analysis
requires precise and consistent sample collection, but problems such as sample
degradation, contamination, or improper handling frequently show up. These
issues affect the accuracy and reliability of test results, leading to false
positives or negatives, which then hinders clinical decision-making. Inconsistencies in pre-analytical
conditions, including storage and transport of samples, is another such
challenge. This is because different biomarkers require specific handling
procedures. These factors lead to increased costs of biomarker research and thus,
limit the scalability of biomarker-based diagnostics. All these factors lead to
slower market entry and slower market adoption. Unlock detailed insights on AI’s impact in the cancer biomarkers
market 👉
https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence Cancer Biomarkers Market Regional
Outlook North America Cancer Biomarkers Market: North
America remains the largest and most advanced market for cancer biomarkers. The
region benefits from widespread use of molecular diagnostics, rapid
integration of advanced technologies, and a strong focus on precision oncology.
The high prevalence of cancer across the United States and Canada necessitates
early detection and robust monitoring solutions, which directly supports
biomarker utilization. The
region also has an extensive network of leading pharmaceutical companies,
biotechnology innovators, and clinical research organizations that continuously
contribute to biomarker discovery and validation. Availability of high quality
laboratory testing facilities, genomic sequencing centers, and advanced imaging
technologies further strengthens the market. Supportive regulatory frameworks
and strong reimbursement policies encourage the incorporation of companion
diagnostics in clinical practice. What
is the U.S. Cancer Biomarkers Market Size and Growth Rate 2025 to 2034? The U.S. cancer biomarkers market size was valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2025 and is expected to
grow from USD
4.39 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 11.16 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of
12.49% from 2025 to 2034. United States Cancer Biomarkers Market Trends: The
United States is the global leader in biomarker research, commercialization,
and clinical adoption. The country has a highly advanced healthcare system,
extensive research funding, and a strong biotechnology industry. Leading
universities, cancer centers, and pharmaceutical companies conduct large scale
genomic studies that produce continuous biomarker discoveries. High prevalence
of cancer and strong reimbursement policies encourage widespread use of
molecular diagnostics and companion tests. Note: This report
is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for
decision-making. Asia Pacific Regional Insights: Asia
Pacific represents the fastest growing regional market, driven by rising cancer
incidence, expanding healthcare expenditure, and improvements in diagnostic
infrastructure. The region has a large and diverse population, including
rapidly aging communities that require frequent screening and early detection
services. Governments
across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are investing heavily in
cancer research and modernizing diagnostic facilities. The rapid expansion of
genetic testing laboratories, adoption of omics technologies, and introduction
of AI driven diagnostic tools have
accelerated biomarker integration into clinical practice. Asia
Pacific is becoming a major hub for biotechnology and clinical trials. China and Japan,
in particular, have made significant progress in genomics, personalized medicine, and large
scale cancer research programs. The region’s large patient pool makes it highly
attractive for pharmaceutical companies developing targeted cancer therapies. Europe Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis: Europe
holds a significant share of the global market due to its highly developed
healthcare system, extensive cancer screening programs, and strong government
support for biomedical research. Many European countries operate national
cancer control plans that prioritize early detection, making biomarker based
tests an essential part of clinical workflows. High
awareness among healthcare professionals and patients contributes to widespread
adoption of molecular diagnostics, genetic tests, and liquid biopsies. The
European Medicines Agency encourages integration of companion diagnostics with
targeted therapies, which accelerates commercialization of biomarker based
tools. Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation
Insights Type Insights The breast cancer segment
dominated the market in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to the disease's
high prevalence, rapid advancements in genomic and proteomic technologies,
increased funding for breast cancer research and the growing emphasis on
personalized medicine. Biomarkers such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, along with
advancements in liquid biopsy technologies, are expected to enhance this
segment and help it maintain its global position in the market. The lung cancer segment is
expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast years. Lung
cancer holds a global prevalence, and ranks among the leading causes of
cancer-related deaths. The strong connection between lung cancer and smoking,
along with environmental factors, contributes to its widespread occurrence.
Furthermore, advancements in diagnostic technologies, including imaging and
molecular profiling, have improved lung cancer detection, which has thus led to
a higher number of diagnosed cases. Application Insights The diagnostics segment held the
largest market share as of this year 2024. This is due to factors such as
growing development of cancer biomarkers based on oncology tests with high
efficiency and effectiveness, and growing supportive government initiatives. The
segment also benefits from rapid advancements in biomarker research, enabling
more precise and reliable diagnostic tests, and further optimizing the accuracy
of cancer screening and diagnosis. The personalized medicine segment
is fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This segment is experiencing
rapid growth due to the growing global awareness among healthcare practitioners
about cancer biomarkers. In addition to that, the demand for personalized
medicines is also growing. One of the key factors driving the segment growth is
approvals on diagnostic
testing are quite easy nowadays which is
creating demand for cancer biomarkers. Biomolecule Insights The genetic biomarkers segment led
the market as of this year. They are used as a therapeutic guide in order to
help patients choose the best course of treatment, based on what suits their
bodies. Targeted medicines directly deal with the molecular processes linked to
cancer, which are beneficial for patients who have certain genetic alterations.
Advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies are also expected to
enhance this segment’s market potential, cementing its position even more. The epigenetics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the
forecast period. The potential subject of epigenetic therapy has emerged as a
result of the reversible nature of epigenetic aberrations. The rising
prevalence of genetic
testing for cancer predisposition,
particularly in high-risk populations, is expected to drive the growth of this
segment. Profiling Technology Insights The imaging technologies segment was
the most dominant as of this year. This dominance is because imaging biomarkers
and biospecimen-derived biomarkers are widely used in the field of oncology.
The advantage of this segment lies in the fact that is easily accessible,
affordable, non-invasive and consists of patient serial monitoring. It is basically
used to map the variability inside tumors, track a specific tumor over time and
analyze multiple lesions within a single person. The OMICS segment is estimated to
grow at the fastest rate all throughout the forecast period. This growth is due
to its high throughput method which enables the collection of vast quantities
of information on a particular class of molecules in a single experiment. As
the healthcare sector continues to grow with the help of precision medicine,
several advancements are underway in that will support the innovation and
development of this segment. End User Insights Hospitals dominated the global
market share in 2024. They serve as essential hubs for cancer diagnosis,
treatment and management. Biomarker-based tests can be seamlessly integrated
into hospital workflows, facilitating timely and accurate cancer diagnosis. They
are also equipped with all the necessary facilities that are needed for patient
monitoring and follow-up, making them a popular and ideal choice. Academic and cancer research
institutes are seen to grow the fastest rate all throughout the forecasted
period. They serve as platforms for training the next generation of
researchers, clinicians, and professionals who will drive biomarker-related
research and applications. Additionally, academic collaborations often lead to
the development of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, further
propelling the market. They also offer efficient and convenient options for
patients who require biomarker-based tests, thus minimizing the need for
hospitalization, in turn, creating a streamlined and patient-centered
environment. ✚ Related
Topics You May Find Useful: ➡️ Proteomic Biomarkers
Market: Explore how protein-level insights are
transforming disease detection and precision therapies ➡️ Neurological Biomarkers
Market: Understand rising adoption of
biomarkers in early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and CNS disorders ➡️ Circulating Biomarkers
Market: See how liquid biopsy advancements are
accelerating real-time disease monitoring ➡️ Predictive Biomarkers Market: Analyze how biomarker-driven therapy selection is reshaping
personalized medicine ➡️ Biomarker Discovery
Outsourcing Services Market: Discover why
pharma and biotech companies are increasingly outsourcing biomarker R&D ➡️ Next-Generation Cancer
Diagnostics Market: Track technological
breakthroughs fueling rapid, non-invasive cancer detection ➡️ Circulating Biomarkers
Market: Gain insights into the growing role of
blood-based markers in precision oncology ➡️ Multiplex Biomarker
Imaging Market: Learn how advanced imaging
platforms enhance tumor microenvironment profiling ➡️ Digital Biomarkers Market: Explore how wearables, sensors, and AI are redefining real-time
patient monitoring ➡️ Personalized Medicine
Biomarkers Market: Understand how
biomarker-enabled therapies are driving the next wave of precision healthcare Cancer Biomarkers Market
Leading Companies ➢
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ➢
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ➢
QIAGEN N.V. ➢
Illumina Inc. ➢
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. ➢
Abbott Laboratories ➢
Exact Sciences ➢
Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC ➢
Seegene Technologies Inc. ➢
Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments: 🔸 In November 2024, enrollments have begun in a first-of-its
kind telehealth-based study that will evaluate a promising investigational
therapy for selected patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. (The Ohio State
University Comprehensive Cancer Center). The European Society for Medical Oncology
has published the first comprehensive guidance for use of AI-based biomarkers
in cancer clinical practice. (Source: https://www.msn.com) 🔸 In November 2024, Scientists at the S N Bose National
Centre for Basic Sciences introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) framework
that could change how we understand and treat cancer, and also paved the way
for personalized therapies. This framework, developed in collaboration with
Ashoka University, gives a new lens to look at cancer, not by its size or
spread alone, but by its molecular personality. (Source: https://www.mid-day.com) Segments Covered in the Report By Type 🔹Breast Cancer 🔹Prostate Cancer 🔹Colorectal Cancer 🔹Cervical Cancer 🔹Liver Cancer 🔹Lung Cancer 🔹Others By Biomolecule 🔹Genetic Biomarkers 🔹Epigenetic Biomarkers 🔹Metabolic Biomarkers 🔹Proteomic Biomarkers 🔹Others By Application 🔹Drug Discovery and Development 🔹Diagnostics 🔹Personalized Medicine 🔹Others By Profiling
Technology 🔹Omic Technologies 🔹Imaging Technologies 🔹Immunoassays 🔹Cytogenetics-based Tests By End User 🔹Hospitals 🔹Academic and Cancer Research Institutes 🔹Ambulatory Surgical Centres 🔹Diagnostic Laboratories By Region 🔹
North America 🔹
Europe 🔹
Asia Pacific 🔹Latin
America 🔹Middle
East & Africa (MEA) Thanks for reading you can
also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such
as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific. Don’t Miss Out!
| Instant Access to This Exclusive Report 👉
https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1637 You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com
| +1 804 441 9344 Stay Ahead with Precedence
Research Subscriptions Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence,
real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From
trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you
informed, agile, and ahead of the curve. Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription About Us Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and
consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive
innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on
the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding
the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets,
helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes
domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and
pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that
are redefining what’s possible in regenerative
medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond. Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com Our Trusted Data Partners: Towards Healthcare | Nova One
Advisor | Onco Quant | Statifacts Get Recent News 👉
https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news For Latest Update Follow Us: ✚ Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research: ➡️ Generative AI in Life Sciences: Explore how AI innovations are revolutionizing drug discovery,
research efficiency, and precision medicine. ➡️ Biopharmaceuticals Growth: Understand the accelerating expansion of biologics, therapeutic
proteins, and cutting-edge pharma pipelines. ➡️ Digital Therapeutics: Discover how technology-driven treatments are reshaping patient
care and improving clinical outcomes. ➡️ Life Sciences Growth: Gain insights into emerging opportunities, market expansion, and
innovation trends in the life sciences sector. ➡️ Viral Vector & Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Analyze the production advancements powering next-generation gene
therapies and precision medicine. ➡️ Wellness Transformation: See how consumer wellness trends are shaping supplements,
functional foods, and lifestyle-driven markets. ➡️ Generative AI in Healthcare: Unlocking Novel
Innovations in Medical and Patient Care:
Explore AI applications enhancing diagnostics, treatment personalization, and
patient engagement.
📥 Download Sample Pages for Informed Decision-Making 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1637
What are the Major Challenges Faced by the Market?
Despite multiple growth prospects, the market does have its fair share of challenges that could potentially hinder growth and development. Increasing technical issues with sample collection is one such restraint that is proving to be a barrier. Reliable biomarker analysis requires precise and consistent sample collection, but problems such as sample degradation, contamination, or improper handling frequently show up. These issues affect the accuracy and reliability of test results, leading to false positives or negatives, which then hinders clinical decision-making.
Inconsistencies in pre-analytical conditions, including storage and transport of samples, is another such challenge. This is because different biomarkers require specific handling procedures. These factors lead to increased costs of biomarker research and thus, limit the scalability of biomarker-based diagnostics. All these factors lead to slower market entry and slower market adoption.
Unlock detailed insights on AI’s impact in the cancer biomarkers market 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence
Cancer Biomarkers Market Regional Outlook
North America Cancer Biomarkers Market:
North America remains the largest and most advanced market for cancer biomarkers. The region benefits from widespread use of molecular diagnostics, rapid integration of advanced technologies, and a strong focus on precision oncology. The high prevalence of cancer across the United States and Canada necessitates early detection and robust monitoring solutions, which directly supports biomarker utilization.
The region also has an extensive network of leading pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology innovators, and clinical research organizations that continuously contribute to biomarker discovery and validation. Availability of high quality laboratory testing facilities, genomic sequencing centers, and advanced imaging technologies further strengthens the market. Supportive regulatory frameworks and strong reimbursement policies encourage the incorporation of companion diagnostics in clinical practice.
What is the U.S. Cancer Biomarkers Market Size and Growth Rate 2025 to 2034?
The U.S. cancer biomarkers market size was valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 4.39 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 11.16 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 12.49% from 2025 to 2034.
United States Cancer Biomarkers Market Trends:
The United States is the global leader in biomarker research, commercialization, and clinical adoption. The country has a highly advanced healthcare system, extensive research funding, and a strong biotechnology industry. Leading universities, cancer centers, and pharmaceutical companies conduct large scale genomic studies that produce continuous biomarker discoveries. High prevalence of cancer and strong reimbursement policies encourage widespread use of molecular diagnostics and companion tests.
Note: This report
is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for
decision-making.
Asia Pacific Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific represents the fastest growing regional market, driven by rising cancer incidence, expanding healthcare expenditure, and improvements in diagnostic infrastructure. The region has a large and diverse population, including rapidly aging communities that require frequent screening and early detection services.
Governments across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are investing heavily in cancer research and modernizing diagnostic facilities. The rapid expansion of genetic testing laboratories, adoption of omics technologies, and introduction of AI driven diagnostic tools have accelerated biomarker integration into clinical practice.
Asia Pacific is becoming a major hub for biotechnology and clinical trials. China and Japan, in particular, have made significant progress in genomics, personalized medicine, and large scale cancer research programs. The region’s large patient pool makes it highly attractive for pharmaceutical companies developing targeted cancer therapies.
Europe Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis:
Europe holds a significant share of the global market due to its highly developed healthcare system, extensive cancer screening programs, and strong government support for biomedical research. Many European countries operate national cancer control plans that prioritize early detection, making biomarker based tests an essential part of clinical workflows.
High awareness among healthcare professionals and patients contributes to widespread adoption of molecular diagnostics, genetic tests, and liquid biopsies. The European Medicines Agency encourages integration of companion diagnostics with targeted therapies, which accelerates commercialization of biomarker based tools.
Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation Insights
Type Insights
The breast cancer segment dominated the market in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to the disease's high prevalence, rapid advancements in genomic and proteomic technologies, increased funding for breast cancer research and the growing emphasis on personalized medicine. Biomarkers such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, along with advancements in liquid biopsy technologies, are expected to enhance this segment and help it maintain its global position in the market.
The lung cancer segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast years. Lung cancer holds a global prevalence, and ranks among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths. The strong connection between lung cancer and smoking, along with environmental factors, contributes to its widespread occurrence. Furthermore, advancements in diagnostic technologies, including imaging and molecular profiling, have improved lung cancer detection, which has thus led to a higher number of diagnosed cases.
Application Insights
The diagnostics segment held the largest market share as of this year 2024. This is due to factors such as growing development of cancer biomarkers based on oncology tests with high efficiency and effectiveness, and growing supportive government initiatives. The segment also benefits from rapid advancements in biomarker research, enabling more precise and reliable diagnostic tests, and further optimizing the accuracy of cancer screening and diagnosis.
The personalized medicine segment is fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the growing global awareness among healthcare practitioners about cancer biomarkers. In addition to that, the demand for personalized medicines is also growing. One of the key factors driving the segment growth is approvals on diagnostic testing are quite easy nowadays which is creating demand for cancer biomarkers.
Biomolecule Insights
The genetic biomarkers segment led the market as of this year. They are used as a therapeutic guide in order to help patients choose the best course of treatment, based on what suits their bodies. Targeted medicines directly deal with the molecular processes linked to cancer, which are beneficial for patients who have certain genetic alterations. Advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies are also expected to enhance this segment’s market potential, cementing its position even more.
The epigenetics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The potential subject of epigenetic therapy has emerged as a result of the reversible nature of epigenetic aberrations. The rising prevalence of genetic testing for cancer predisposition, particularly in high-risk populations, is expected to drive the growth of this segment.
Profiling Technology Insights
The imaging technologies segment was the most dominant as of this year. This dominance is because imaging biomarkers and biospecimen-derived biomarkers are widely used in the field of oncology. The advantage of this segment lies in the fact that is easily accessible, affordable, non-invasive and consists of patient serial monitoring. It is basically used to map the variability inside tumors, track a specific tumor over time and analyze multiple lesions within a single person.
The OMICS segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate all throughout the forecast period. This growth is due to its high throughput method which enables the collection of vast quantities of information on a particular class of molecules in a single experiment. As the healthcare sector continues to grow with the help of precision medicine, several advancements are underway in that will support the innovation and development of this segment.
End User Insights
Hospitals dominated the global market share in 2024. They serve as essential hubs for cancer diagnosis, treatment and management. Biomarker-based tests can be seamlessly integrated into hospital workflows, facilitating timely and accurate cancer diagnosis. They are also equipped with all the necessary facilities that are needed for patient monitoring and follow-up, making them a popular and ideal choice.
Academic and cancer research institutes are seen to grow the fastest rate all throughout the forecasted period. They serve as platforms for training the next generation of researchers, clinicians, and professionals who will drive biomarker-related research and applications. Additionally, academic collaborations often lead to the development of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, further propelling the market. They also offer efficient and convenient options for patients who require biomarker-based tests, thus minimizing the need for hospitalization, in turn, creating a streamlined and patient-centered environment.
✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:
➡️ Proteomic Biomarkers Market: Explore how protein-level insights are transforming disease detection and precision therapies
➡️ Neurological Biomarkers Market: Understand rising adoption of biomarkers in early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and CNS disorders
➡️ Circulating Biomarkers Market: See how liquid biopsy advancements are accelerating real-time disease monitoring
➡️ Predictive Biomarkers Market: Analyze how biomarker-driven therapy selection is reshaping personalized medicine
➡️ Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market: Discover why pharma and biotech companies are increasingly outsourcing biomarker R&D
➡️ Next-Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market: Track technological breakthroughs fueling rapid, non-invasive cancer detection
➡️ Circulating Biomarkers Market: Gain insights into the growing role of blood-based markers in precision oncology
➡️ Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Learn how advanced imaging platforms enhance tumor microenvironment profiling
➡️ Digital Biomarkers Market: Explore how wearables, sensors, and AI are redefining real-time patient monitoring
➡️ Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market: Understand how biomarker-enabled therapies are driving the next wave of precision healthcare
Cancer Biomarkers Market Leading Companies
➢ F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
➢ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
➢ QIAGEN N.V.
➢ Illumina Inc.
➢ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
➢ Abbott Laboratories
➢ Exact Sciences
➢ Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC
➢ Seegene Technologies Inc.
➢ Siemens Healthineers
Recent Developments:
🔸 In November 2024, enrollments have begun in a first-of-its kind telehealth-based study that will evaluate a promising investigational therapy for selected patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. (The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center). The European Society for Medical Oncology has published the first comprehensive guidance for use of AI-based biomarkers in cancer clinical practice. (Source: https://www.msn.com)
🔸 In November 2024, Scientists at the S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) framework that could change how we understand and treat cancer, and also paved the way for personalized therapies. This framework, developed in collaboration with Ashoka University, gives a new lens to look at cancer, not by its size or spread alone, but by its molecular personality. (Source: https://www.mid-day.com)
Segments Covered in the Report
By Type
🔹Breast Cancer
🔹Prostate Cancer
🔹Colorectal Cancer
🔹Cervical Cancer
🔹Liver Cancer
🔹Lung Cancer
🔹Others
By Biomolecule
🔹Genetic Biomarkers
🔹Epigenetic Biomarkers
🔹Metabolic Biomarkers
🔹Proteomic Biomarkers
🔹Others
By Application
🔹Drug Discovery and Development
🔹Diagnostics
🔹Personalized Medicine
🔹Others
By Profiling Technology
🔹Omic Technologies
🔹Imaging Technologies
🔹Immunoassays
🔹Cytogenetics-based Tests
By End User
🔹Hospitals
🔹Academic and Cancer Research Institutes
🔹Ambulatory Surgical Centres
🔹Diagnostic Laboratories
By Region
🔹 North America
🔹 Europe
🔹 Asia Pacific
🔹Latin America
🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
Don’t Miss Out! | Instant Access to This Exclusive Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1637
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344
Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions
Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.
Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription
About Us
Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.
Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com
Our Trusted Data Partners:
Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor | Onco Quant | Statifacts
Get Recent News 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news
For Latest Update Follow Us:
✚ Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research:
➡️ Generative AI in Life Sciences: Explore how AI innovations are revolutionizing drug discovery, research efficiency, and precision medicine.
➡️ Biopharmaceuticals Growth: Understand the accelerating expansion of biologics, therapeutic proteins, and cutting-edge pharma pipelines.
➡️ Digital Therapeutics: Discover how technology-driven treatments are reshaping patient care and improving clinical outcomes.
➡️ Life Sciences Growth: Gain insights into emerging opportunities, market expansion, and innovation trends in the life sciences sector.
➡️ Viral Vector & Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Analyze the production advancements powering next-generation gene therapies and precision medicine.
➡️ Wellness Transformation: See how consumer wellness trends are shaping supplements, functional foods, and lifestyle-driven markets.
➡️ Generative AI in Healthcare: Unlocking Novel Innovations in Medical and Patient Care: Explore AI applications enhancing diagnostics, treatment personalization, and patient engagement.