SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cancer Biomarkers Market Size Worth USD 43.05 Bn by 2034 Powered by Expanding Use of Liquid Biopsy Technologies

December 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

The global cancer biomarkers market size is valued at USD 15.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth nearly USD 43.05 billion by 2034, growing at a healthy CAGR of 11.99% from 2025 to 2034.

According to Precedence Research, the global cancer biomarkers market is projected to reach USD 43.05 billion by 2034, driven by the rapid adoption of liquid biopsy technologies and non-invasive diagnostic solutions.

Rising demand for early cancer detection, advancements in genomic profiling, and the growing shift toward precision oncology are accelerating biomarker integration into clinical practice. Expanding research collaborations, AI-powered diagnostic innovations, and increased government support for molecular testing further strengthen market growth across major regions.


The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1637

Cancer Biomarkers Market Highlights

🔹North America accounted for the largest market share of 36% in 2024.

🔹The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

🔹By type, the breast cancer segment held the major market share in 2024.

🔹By type, the lung cancer segment is expected to grow the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

🔹By application, the diagnostics segment captured the biggest revenue share in 2024.

🔹By bio molecule, the genetic biomarkers segment led the market in 2024.

🔹By bio molecule, the epigenetics segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

🔹By profiling technology, the imaging technologies segment dominated the market in 2024.

🔹By profiling technology, the OMICS segment is expanding at a strong CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

🔹By end user, hospitals were the most dominant segment in 2024.

🔹By end user, academic and cancer research institutes segment is growing at a noteworthy CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Overview

Cancer biomarkers are measurable indicators found in blood, tissues, or bodily fluids that reveal the presence or characteristics of cancer. These biomarkers include proteins, genetic mutations, epigenetic changes, metabolites, and imaging markers. They play vital roles in cancer detection, prognosis, therapeutic selection, monitoring treatment response, and predicting disease recurrence.

Growing demand for non-invasive cancer diagnostics, rising awareness of early screening, and the shift toward precision medicine are key factors shaping the market landscape. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and diagnostic laboratories are increasingly collaborating to develop advanced biomarker-based tools.

➡️ Become a valued research partner with us https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Major Trends in the Cancer Biomarkers Market:

🔹 Rising Global Cancer Prevalence

The increasing number of cancer cases worldwide is creating substantial demand for accurate, reliable, and early diagnostic methods. Biomarkers offer a valuable tool for identifying cancer progression and supporting timely treatment interventions.

🔹 Expansion of Non-Invasive Diagnostic Technologies

Liquid biopsies, blood-based biomarker assays, and imaging biomarkers are gaining momentum due to their patient-friendly and low-risk nature. These technologies facilitate frequent monitoring without invasive procedures.

🔹 Technological Advancements in Genomics and Bioinformatics

Progress in next generation sequencing, proteomics platforms, and computational biology has improved the identification and validation of novel biomarkers. These advancements enhance diagnostic precision and support targeted therapy development.

🔹 Integration of Artificial Intelligence

AI improves biomarker discovery through advanced pattern recognition, predictive analytics, and high-throughput data processing. This leads to faster identification of clinically relevant markers and more accurate diagnostic outcomes.

🔹 Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine

Cancer biomarkers enable patient-specific treatment selection. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly developing companion diagnostics that pair targeted drugs with biomarker-based eligibility tests, improving therapeutic efficacy.

📥 Dive into the Complete Report ➡️ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cancer-biomarkers-market

Top Government Initiatives the Cancer Biomarkers Market:

Region / Country

Government Initiative

Short Pointers (What it Supports)

United States

Early Detection Research Network (EDRN)

Supports biomarker discovery and validation, funds early detection research, enhances diagnostic technology adoption.

Canada

National Cancer Control Programs

Promotes early cancer detection, supports genomic testing infrastructure, expands access to diagnostic services.

Europe (EU)

National Cancer Control Strategies

Encourages early screening, improves access to molecular tests, integrates biomarkers into national care guidelines.

Germany

Precision Medicine and Genomics Programs

Supports biomarker adoption through clinical research funding and advanced laboratory development.

China

National Precision Medicine Initiative

Builds large scale genomic programs, increases biomarker testing capacity, expands cancer research funding.

India

Ayushman Bharat and National Cancer Grid

Expands access to cancer diagnostics, supports molecular testing in hospitals, improves affordability of biomarker based diagnostics.

Saudi Arabia

National Genomic and Cancer Programs

Enhances molecular diagnostic capacity, funds biomarker research, improves access to targeted therapy testing.

South Africa

Public Cancer Awareness and Screening Programs

Promotes early detection, supports diagnostic upgrades, gradually increases biomarker access in urban centers.

What are the Major Challenges Faced by the Market?

Despite multiple growth prospects, the market does have its fair share of challenges that could potentially hinder growth and development. Increasing technical issues with sample collection is one such restraint that is proving to be a barrier. Reliable biomarker analysis requires precise and consistent sample collection, but problems such as sample degradation, contamination, or improper handling frequently show up. These issues affect the accuracy and reliability of test results, leading to false positives or negatives, which then hinders clinical decision-making.

Inconsistencies in pre-analytical conditions, including storage and transport of samples, is another such challenge. This is because different biomarkers require specific handling procedures. These factors lead to increased costs of biomarker research and thus, limit the scalability of biomarker-based diagnostics. All these factors lead to slower market entry and slower market adoption.

Unlock detailed insights on AI’s impact in the cancer biomarkers market 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence

Cancer Biomarkers Market Regional Outlook

North America Cancer Biomarkers Market:

North America remains the largest and most advanced market for cancer biomarkers. The region benefits from widespread use of molecular diagnostics, rapid integration of advanced technologies, and a strong focus on precision oncology. The high prevalence of cancer across the United States and Canada necessitates early detection and robust monitoring solutions, which directly supports biomarker utilization.

The region also has an extensive network of leading pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology innovators, and clinical research organizations that continuously contribute to biomarker discovery and validation. Availability of high quality laboratory testing facilities, genomic sequencing centers, and advanced imaging technologies further strengthens the market. Supportive regulatory frameworks and strong reimbursement policies encourage the incorporation of companion diagnostics in clinical practice.

What is the U.S. Cancer Biomarkers Market Size and Growth Rate 2025 to 2034?

The U.S. cancer biomarkers market size was valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 4.39 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 11.16 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 12.49% from 2025 to 2034.

United States Cancer Biomarkers Market Trends:

The United States is the global leader in biomarker research, commercialization, and clinical adoption. The country has a highly advanced healthcare system, extensive research funding, and a strong biotechnology industry. Leading universities, cancer centers, and pharmaceutical companies conduct large scale genomic studies that produce continuous biomarker discoveries. High prevalence of cancer and strong reimbursement policies encourage widespread use of molecular diagnostics and companion tests.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

📥 Download Sample Pages for Informed Decision-Making 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1637

Asia Pacific Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific represents the fastest growing regional market, driven by rising cancer incidence, expanding healthcare expenditure, and improvements in diagnostic infrastructure. The region has a large and diverse population, including rapidly aging communities that require frequent screening and early detection services.

Governments across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are investing heavily in cancer research and modernizing diagnostic facilities. The rapid expansion of genetic testing laboratories, adoption of omics technologies, and introduction of AI driven diagnostic tools have accelerated biomarker integration into clinical practice.

Asia Pacific is becoming a major hub for biotechnology and clinical trials. China and Japan, in particular, have made significant progress in genomics, personalized medicine, and large scale cancer research programs. The region’s large patient pool makes it highly attractive for pharmaceutical companies developing targeted cancer therapies.

Europe Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis:

Europe holds a significant share of the global market due to its highly developed healthcare system, extensive cancer screening programs, and strong government support for biomedical research. Many European countries operate national cancer control plans that prioritize early detection, making biomarker based tests an essential part of clinical workflows.

High awareness among healthcare professionals and patients contributes to widespread adoption of molecular diagnostics, genetic tests, and liquid biopsies. The European Medicines Agency encourages integration of companion diagnostics with targeted therapies, which accelerates commercialization of biomarker based tools.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Segmentation Insights

Type Insights

The breast cancer segment dominated the market in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to the disease's high prevalence, rapid advancements in genomic and proteomic technologies, increased funding for breast cancer research and the growing emphasis on personalized medicine. Biomarkers such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, along with advancements in liquid biopsy technologies, are expected to enhance this segment and help it maintain its global position in the market.

The lung cancer segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast years. Lung cancer holds a global prevalence, and ranks among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths. The strong connection between lung cancer and smoking, along with environmental factors, contributes to its widespread occurrence. Furthermore, advancements in diagnostic technologies, including imaging and molecular profiling, have improved lung cancer detection, which has thus led to a higher number of diagnosed cases.

Application Insights

The diagnostics segment held the largest market share as of this year 2024. This is due to factors such as growing development of cancer biomarkers based on oncology tests with high efficiency and effectiveness, and growing supportive government initiatives. The segment also benefits from rapid advancements in biomarker research, enabling more precise and reliable diagnostic tests, and further optimizing the accuracy of cancer screening and diagnosis.

The personalized medicine segment is fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the growing global awareness among healthcare practitioners about cancer biomarkers. In addition to that, the demand for personalized medicines is also growing. One of the key factors driving the segment growth is approvals on diagnostic testing are quite easy nowadays which is creating demand for cancer biomarkers.

Biomolecule Insights

The genetic biomarkers segment led the market as of this year. They are used as a therapeutic guide in order to help patients choose the best course of treatment, based on what suits their bodies. Targeted medicines directly deal with the molecular processes linked to cancer, which are beneficial for patients who have certain genetic alterations. Advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies are also expected to enhance this segment’s market potential, cementing its position even more.

The epigenetics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The potential subject of epigenetic therapy has emerged as a result of the reversible nature of epigenetic aberrations. The rising prevalence of genetic testing for cancer predisposition, particularly in high-risk populations, is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Profiling Technology Insights

The imaging technologies segment was the most dominant as of this year. This dominance is because imaging biomarkers and biospecimen-derived biomarkers are widely used in the field of oncology. The advantage of this segment lies in the fact that is easily accessible, affordable, non-invasive and consists of patient serial monitoring. It is basically used to map the variability inside tumors, track a specific tumor over time and analyze multiple lesions within a single person.

The OMICS segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate all throughout the forecast period. This growth is due to its high throughput method which enables the collection of vast quantities of information on a particular class of molecules in a single experiment. As the healthcare sector continues to grow with the help of precision medicine, several advancements are underway in that will support the innovation and development of this segment.

End User Insights

Hospitals dominated the global market share in 2024. They serve as essential hubs for cancer diagnosis, treatment and management. Biomarker-based tests can be seamlessly integrated into hospital workflows, facilitating timely and accurate cancer diagnosis. They are also equipped with all the necessary facilities that are needed for patient monitoring and follow-up, making them a popular and ideal choice.

Academic and cancer research institutes are seen to grow the fastest rate all throughout the forecasted period. They serve as platforms for training the next generation of researchers, clinicians, and professionals who will drive biomarker-related research and applications. Additionally, academic collaborations often lead to the development of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, further propelling the market. They also offer efficient and convenient options for patients who require biomarker-based tests, thus minimizing the need for hospitalization, in turn, creating a streamlined and patient-centered environment.

 Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Proteomic Biomarkers Market: Explore how protein-level insights are transforming disease detection and precision therapies

➡️ Neurological Biomarkers Market: Understand rising adoption of biomarkers in early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and CNS disorders

➡️ Circulating Biomarkers Market: See how liquid biopsy advancements are accelerating real-time disease monitoring

➡️ Predictive Biomarkers Market: Analyze how biomarker-driven therapy selection is reshaping personalized medicine

➡️ Biomarker Discovery Outsourcing Services Market: Discover why pharma and biotech companies are increasingly outsourcing biomarker R&D

➡️ Next-Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market: Track technological breakthroughs fueling rapid, non-invasive cancer detection

➡️ Circulating Biomarkers Market: Gain insights into the growing role of blood-based markers in precision oncology

➡️ Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market: Learn how advanced imaging platforms enhance tumor microenvironment profiling

➡️ Digital Biomarkers Market: Explore how wearables, sensors, and AI are redefining real-time patient monitoring

➡️ Personalized Medicine Biomarkers Market: Understand how biomarker-enabled therapies are driving the next wave of precision healthcare

Cancer Biomarkers Market Leading Companies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Exact Sciences

Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC

Seegene Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Recent Developments:

🔸 In November 2024, enrollments have begun in a first-of-its kind telehealth-based study that will evaluate a promising investigational therapy for selected patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. (The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center). The European Society for Medical Oncology has published the first comprehensive guidance for use of AI-based biomarkers in cancer clinical practice. (Source: https://www.msn.com)

🔸 In November 2024, Scientists at the S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) framework that could change how we understand and treat cancer, and also paved the way for personalized therapies. This framework, developed in collaboration with Ashoka University, gives a new lens to look at cancer, not by its size or spread alone, but by its molecular personality. (Source: https://www.mid-day.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

🔹Breast Cancer

🔹Prostate Cancer

🔹Colorectal Cancer

🔹Cervical Cancer

🔹Liver Cancer

🔹Lung Cancer

🔹Others

By Biomolecule

🔹Genetic Biomarkers

🔹Epigenetic Biomarkers

🔹Metabolic Biomarkers

🔹Proteomic Biomarkers

🔹Others

By Application

🔹Drug Discovery and Development

🔹Diagnostics

🔹Personalized Medicine

🔹Others

By Profiling Technology

🔹Omic Technologies

🔹Imaging Technologies

🔹Immunoassays

🔹Cytogenetics-based Tests

By End User

🔹Hospitals

🔹Academic and Cancer Research Institutes

🔹Ambulatory Surgical Centres

🔹Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia Pacific

🔹Latin America

🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Don’t Miss Out! | Instant Access to This Exclusive Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1637

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor | Onco Quant | Statifacts

Get Recent News 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter

 Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research:

➡️ Generative AI in Life Sciences: Explore how AI innovations are revolutionizing drug discovery, research efficiency, and precision medicine.

➡️ Biopharmaceuticals Growth: Understand the accelerating expansion of biologics, therapeutic proteins, and cutting-edge pharma pipelines.

➡️ Digital Therapeutics: Discover how technology-driven treatments are reshaping patient care and improving clinical outcomes.

➡️ Life Sciences Growth: Gain insights into emerging opportunities, market expansion, and innovation trends in the life sciences sector.

➡️ Viral Vector & Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Analyze the production advancements powering next-generation gene therapies and precision medicine.

➡️ Wellness Transformation: See how consumer wellness trends are shaping supplements, functional foods, and lifestyle-driven markets.

➡️ Generative AI in Healthcare: Unlocking Novel Innovations in Medical and Patient Care: Explore AI applications enhancing diagnostics, treatment personalization, and patient engagement.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Deals
Biopharma VC Funding in Q2 Reaches Highest Quarterly Level Since 2022
August 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin