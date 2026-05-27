Canadian Dermatology Association in Partnership with Melanoma Canada Offer Free Skin Cancer Screenings on Parliament Hill

The event highlights the life-saving importance of early detection and calls for improved access to dermatological care across Canada

Dermatologist Examining a Mole A dermatologist examines a patient’s mole during a skin cancer screening.

Suspicious Mole Dangerous nevus on skin - melanoma

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As skin cancer rates continue to rise across the country, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is proud to provide a public screening event in partnership with Melanoma Canada. The Melanoma Canada Mole Mobile presented by Neutrogena will arrive on Parliament Hill, with certified dermatologists volunteering free skin cancer screenings to the public. Set against a critical national shortage of dermatologists and growing wait times, this initiative highlights both the urgent need for improved access to care and the life-saving impact of early detection.

“Early detection of skin cancer saves lives, but prolonged wait times across Canada are putting patients at risk,” says Dr. Mark Kirchhof, President of the CDA. “By bringing the screening to Parliament Hill, we are providing accessible care while demonstrating the essential role dermatologists play in our health care system. We are urging policymakers and the public to engage with our advocacy initiatives and recognize that timely access to dermatological care is a necessity for all Canadians.”

Building on the momentum of its More Than Skin Deep advocacy platform, the CDA is bringing its message directly to our nation's capital - calling for an increase in workforce capacity for dermatologists, integration of new, team-based care models and an increase in technological advancements with guidance from specialists. By taking action to implement these solutions Canadians will have improved access to specialists and skin health professionals, supporting populations from coast to coast. The Mole Mobile, a mobile skin screening unit proudly supported by the CDA, will be staffed by certified dermatologists who will provide expert guidance, on-the-spot assessments, and education on sun safety and prevention.

“Melanoma and skin cancer incidence rates continue to rise in Canada, yet far too many Canadians face significant barriers when trying to access specialized care,” says Falyn Katz, CEO of Melanoma Canada. “Partnering with the Canadian Dermatology Association to bring the Mole Mobile to Parliament Hill sends a powerful message. Early detection is our best defence against skin cancer and we are taking immediate action to close critical gaps in care while advocating for the systemic changes patients desperately need.”

Canadians are encouraged to drop by Parliament Hill to complete a screening, ask questions about skin health and safety, and learn how the CDA is working collaboratively to build a healthier, more equitable future for patients.

About the Canadian Dermatology Association

Established in 1925, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is a member organization that advocates for Dermatologists across Canada, underscoring their essential role in the health care system. As a community of Certified Dermatologists, we are dedicated to advancing the science of dermatology, encompassing over 3000 skin, hair, and nail conditions. Our commitment extends beyond professional support; we also protect and educate the public through comprehensive educational initiatives and our product recognition program. To learn more about CDA initiatives, visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on our social media channels.

About Melanoma Canada

Melanoma Canada is the leading national organization dedicated to eliminating melanoma and skin cancer. Through education for patients, caregivers, and physicians, along with public awareness efforts, the organization aims to reduce incidence rates and improve patient outcomes.

Melanoma Canada offers comprehensive educational resources and support services for patients and caregivers, including Certified Patient Care Specialists, Cancer Coaching, Peer2Peer Support Programs, and group support services to help Canadians navigate their cancer journey.

Website: www.melanomacanada.ca

For media inquiries and photo op contact:

Haley McDonald, Integrated Communications Coordinator

media@dermatology.ca

Event Details

Certified Dermatologists from the Canadian Dermatology Association in partnership with Melanoma Canada offering free public skin cancer screenings for the public.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT WHERE: Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington St, Ottawa, ON





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0bcb869-44a1-4b37-aaef-331e0ffd3be9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f086db84-0dd5-40ea-905c-df37b9785193