CAMP4 to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - March 6, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression with the goal of restoring healthy protein levels to treat a broad range of genetic diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Format:Fireside Chat
Date and Time:March 9, 2026, 8:40 a.m. ET
Location:Miami, FL
Webcast Link:Click Here
  
Stifel CNS Forum
Format:Corporate Presentation
Date and Time:March 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. ET
Location:Virtual
Webcast Link:Click Here
  
Needham & Company, LLC 25th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format:Corporate Presentation
Date and Time:April 13, 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET
Location:Virtual
Webcast Link:Click Here


Live webcasts can be accessed on the investor relations page of CAMP4’s website at https://investors.camp4tx.com/. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the CAMP4 website for 30 days following the presentations.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics
CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform® enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. For more information, visit camp4tx.com.

Investor Relations:
Sara Michelmore
Milestone Advisors
sara@milestone-advisorsllc.com

Sofia Bermudez
LifeSci Communications
sbermudez@lifescicomms.com


