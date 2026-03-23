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Cambrex Advances US and European Expansions

March 23, 2026 | 
2 min read

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the completion of initial engineering studies for its new, large-scale active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing plant in Charles City, Iowa. This milestone marks significant progress toward the company's previously announced $120 million investment in expanding its U.S. API manufacturing capabilities. Groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled to take place in late 2026.

The Charles City expansion will add a new plant with 140,000 liters of capacity, including large-scale and mid-scale reactors, advanced Hastelloy agitated filter dryers, and enhancements to existing manufacturing suites. Upon completion of this phase of expansion, the site will see a 20% increase in large-scale manufacturing capacity. This expansion is designed to support complex chemistry, including controlled substances, highly potent APIs (HPAPI), and commercial-scale liquid phase peptide manufacturing, positioning Cambrex as a trusted partner for pharmaceutical innovators.

In Europe, Cambrex continues to invest with a $30 million expansion underway at its Milan, Italy site. The project will add new analytical development and process R&D capabilities, as well as upgrades to multiple production plants. The Milan R&D expansion is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027, with additional land acquired to support future growth and increased demand for CDMO services.

Claudio Russolo, Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Our Milan, Italy site has a distinguished legacy of supporting pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, and this year marks its 80th anniversary of operation. We are committed to ongoing investments to meet the growing market demand for complex chemistries, including tides, highly potent molecules, and controlled substances."

Cambrex's ongoing investments reflect its dedication to providing modernized solutions for tides and complex small molecule development and manufacturing. The company's science-first approach and commitment to operational excellence ensure that Cambrex remains at the forefront of supporting the next generation of life-changing therapies.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services.

With 45 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, peptide synthesis, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. 

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SOURCE Cambrex

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