Calluna Pharma Announces Participation in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Company to highlight Phase 2 AURORA study of CAL101 in IPF ahead of planned Q1 2027 readout

OSLO, Norway & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calluna Pharma AS (Calluna), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class antibodies to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences and medical congresses in September:

European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2026

Barcelona, Spain

Sept. 5–9, 2026

Jonas Hallen, M.D., Ph.D. (CMO) and Toby Maher, M.D., Ph.D. (Coordinating Investigator on the AURORA study) will present a poster highlighting the design and baseline characteristics of patients in AURORA, Calluna’s ongoing Phase 2 study of CAL101 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Poster: “Study Design and Baseline Characteristics of AURORA – A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Double-Blind Study of CAL101 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis”

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Boston, MA

Sept. 8–10, 2026

Mark Gaffney (CEO) will present and meet with investors to discuss Calluna’s progress, including the ongoing Phase 2 AURORA study of CAL101 in IPF.

Stifel Immunology and Inflammation Summit

Virtual

Sept. 23–24, 2026

Mark Gaffney and Jonas Hallen will participate in a virtual fireside chat to discuss Calluna’s clinical development strategy.

About CAL101

CAL101 is a systemically administered monoclonal antibody targeting the DAMP protein S100A4. S100A4 is activated when tissue is stressed or injured, triggering multiple downstream pathways. It is associated with pathological activation and proliferation of fibroblasts (the key effector cells driving progression of fibrosis), and pro-fibrotic immune response connected to fibrotic disease. Targeting S100A4 has the potential to re-establish tissue homeostasis by switching off the downstream pathways involved in the persistent and maladaptive scar tissue formation characteristic of IPF.

About Calluna Pharma www.callunapharma.com

Calluna Pharma is a global clinical stage company pioneering a breakthrough approach to treating inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging the body’s innate immune system. The Company’s therapeutic approach targets upstream amplifiers of disease, offering potential applicability across a diverse array of medical conditions.

Calluna is incorporated in Oslo, Norway, and operates globally.

Media Contact:

Jason Glashow

Glashow Strategic Communications

Email: Jason@glashowstrategic.com

Tel: +1 617-510-1800