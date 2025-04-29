Calluna Announces Three Poster Presentations at the 2025 American Thoracic Society International Conference

OSLO, Norway & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calluna Pharma AS (Calluna), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class antibodies to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced that the company will present three posters related to both of its pipeline programs at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference (ATS 2025). ATS 2025 is being held May 16 – 21, 2025 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The following abstracts are now available through the ATS 2025 itinerary planner.

CAL101 - Targeting S100A4

Title: Therapeutic Potential of CAL101: A S100A4 Neutralizing Antibody for Fibrotic and Inflammatory Pulmonary Diseases

Session: B28 - Transcriptional and Molecular Signatures in Pulmonary Fibrosis

Poster: 124

Date and Time: Monday May 19, 2025, 9:15 AM-11:15 AM PT

Presenter: Ian Holyer, PhD, Pharmacology Project Director Calluna Pharma

Title: Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability and Target Engagement Profile of CAL101, A Novel S100A4 Neutralizing Antibody, for Progression into Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Session: B36 - Repair my Broken Lungs

Poster: P528

Date and Time: Monday May 19, 2025,11:30 AM-1:15 PM PT

Presenter: Jonas Hallen, MD PhD, Chief Medical Officer Calluna Pharma

CAL103 - Addressing Oxidized Phospholipids

Title: Anti-OXPL Antibodies Modulates Pathways Driving COPD Pathophysiology

Session: A71 - Epithelial Dysfunction, Inflammation and Cigarette Smoke: Drivers of COPD and CF Pathogenesis

Poster: P418

Date and Time: Sunday May 18, 2025, 11:30 AM-1:15 PM PT

Presenter: Ian Holyer, PhD, Pharmacology Project Director Calluna Pharma

About Calluna Pharma www.callunapharma.com

Calluna Pharma is a global clinical stage company pioneering a breakthrough approach to treating inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging the body’s innate immune system. The Company’s therapeutic approach targets upstream amplifiers of disease, offering potential applicability across a diverse array of medical conditions. Calluna has a robust pipeline of selective antibodies targeting immunological diseases with enhanced efficacy, including multiple first-in-class drug candidates.

Calluna was formed in 2023 following the merger of Oxitope Pharma and Arxx Therapeutics. Calluna is incorporated in Oslo, Norway and operates globally.

