CalciMedica to Participate in the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalciMedica, Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for serious inflammatory, immunologic, and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the "IR Events and Presentations" section of CalciMedica's IR website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for serious inflammatory, immunologic, and cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company's pipeline includes two distinct CRAC channel inhibitor compounds: zegocractin, which is formulated for intravenous administration as Auxora™, and CM5480, which is designed for chronic oral dosing. Auxora has been evaluated in more than 350 patients and is being developed for pulmonary hypertension and acute pancreatitis, including a planned Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial in PH and a planned Phase 2b trial in acute pancreatitis. CM5480 is also being developed for pulmonary hypertension, with an IND submission anticipated in mid-2027. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com