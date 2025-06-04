Cadrenal Therapeutics to Engage Potential Partners at BIO International Convention 2025

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CKVD--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for patients with cardiovascular disease, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be attending and participating in the upcoming BIO International Convention 2025, taking place June 16-19, 2025 in Boston.

Cadrenal executives will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners to provide key updates on the Company’s strategic direction and clinical development of its lead asset, tecarfarin. Those interested in meeting with Cadrenal management should request a meeting through the Conference meeting portal or contact Investor Relations at cadrenal@lavoiehealthscience.com.

The BIO International Convention is the world’s largest and most comprehensive biotechnology event, convening over 20,000 industry leaders from across the global life sciences ecosystem.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for patients with cardiovascular disease. Cadrenal’s lead investigational product is tecarfarin, a novel oral vitamin K antagonist anticoagulant that addresses unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy. Tecarfarin is a reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients requiring chronic anticoagulation. Although warfarin is widely used off-label for a number of indications, extensive clinical and real-world data have shown it can have significant, serious side effects. With tecarfarin, Cadrenal is advancing an innovative solution to address the unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy, aiming to reduce the clinical complexities of warfarin and capture value in a market with high demand for safer, more manageable treatment options.

Cadrenal is pursuing a pipeline-in-a-product approach with tecarfarin. Tecarfarin received Orphan Drug designation (ODD) for advanced heart failure patients with implanted mechanical circulatory support devices, including Left Ventricular Assisted Devices (LVADs). The Company also received ODD and fast-track status for tecarfarin in end-stage kidney disease and atrial fibrillation (ESKD+AFib).

Cadrenal is opportunistically pursuing business development initiatives with a longer-term focus on creating a pipeline of cardiovascular therapeutics. For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Corporate and Investor Relations

Paul Sagan

LaVoieHealthScience

(617) 865-0041

psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

Media

Andrew Korda

LaVoieHealthScience

(617) 865-0043

akorda@lavoiehealthscience.com