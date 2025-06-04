SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cadrenal Therapeutics to Engage Potential Partners at BIO International Convention 2025

June 4, 2025 | 
2 min read

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CKVD--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for patients with cardiovascular disease, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be attending and participating in the upcoming BIO International Convention 2025, taking place June 16-19, 2025 in Boston.



Cadrenal executives will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners to provide key updates on the Company’s strategic direction and clinical development of its lead asset, tecarfarin. Those interested in meeting with Cadrenal management should request a meeting through the Conference meeting portal or contact Investor Relations at cadrenal@lavoiehealthscience.com.

The BIO International Convention is the world’s largest and most comprehensive biotechnology event, convening over 20,000 industry leaders from across the global life sciences ecosystem.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for patients with cardiovascular disease. Cadrenal’s lead investigational product is tecarfarin, a novel oral vitamin K antagonist anticoagulant that addresses unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy. Tecarfarin is a reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients requiring chronic anticoagulation. Although warfarin is widely used off-label for a number of indications, extensive clinical and real-world data have shown it can have significant, serious side effects. With tecarfarin, Cadrenal is advancing an innovative solution to address the unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy, aiming to reduce the clinical complexities of warfarin and capture value in a market with high demand for safer, more manageable treatment options.

Cadrenal is pursuing a pipeline-in-a-product approach with tecarfarin. Tecarfarin received Orphan Drug designation (ODD) for advanced heart failure patients with implanted mechanical circulatory support devices, including Left Ventricular Assisted Devices (LVADs). The Company also received ODD and fast-track status for tecarfarin in end-stage kidney disease and atrial fibrillation (ESKD+AFib).

Cadrenal is opportunistically pursuing business development initiatives with a longer-term focus on creating a pipeline of cardiovascular therapeutics. For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Corporate and Investor Relations 
Paul Sagan 
LaVoieHealthScience 
(617) 865-0041 
psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com  

Media 
Andrew Korda 
LaVoieHealthScience 
(617) 865-0043 
akorda@lavoiehealthscience.com  

Florida Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
Practice-Changing Data, Innovative Modalities and China in Focus at #ASCO25
May 27, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of Raleigh, North Carolina skyline on a sunny day
Business
Southeast’s Life Sciences Scene Heats Up With Job, Business Growth
May 22, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Water tap dripping dollar bills on gray background. Business and financial success concept. 3D Rendering
Manufacturing
With Pharma Throwing Billions At US Manufacturing, Where Is The Cash Going?
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong