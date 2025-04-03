Cadrenal Therapeutics Participates in Key Medical and Business Development Conferences

Management Available for One-to-One Meetings

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#anticoagulation--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of tecarfarin, a new Phase 3-ready oral vitamin K antagonist anticoagulant, today announced its participation in a series of high-profile conferences throughout the second quarter of 2025, underscoring the Company’s commitment to advancing innovation and clinical development in anticoagulation therapy.





Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Cole and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Ferguson will represent the Company at the 18th National Conference on Anticoagulation Therapy in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5, engaging with leading experts and key opinion leaders in anticoagulation therapy.

Additionally, Dr. Ferguson will attend the 13th annual CMO Summit 360° ® taking place on April 7-8, the largest gathering of biotech Chief Medical Officers across indications, modalities, company stages, professional experience levels, and geographic locations.

Expanding its industry and business development engagement, the Company will be at the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest biotechnology conference, from June 16-19, 2025 in Boston, MA, to meet with potential partners and collaborators to advance and enhance our lead program, tecarfarin and to build our pipeline in specialized cardiovascular therapeutics.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of tecarfarin, a new Phase 3-ready oral vitamin K antagonist anticoagulant to address unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy. Tecarfarin is a novel, and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation. Although warfarin is widely used off-label for several rare cardiovascular conditions, extensive clinical and real-world data have shown it to have significant serious side effects. With tecarfarin, Cadrenal aims to meet the unmet needs of these patient populations by relieving them and their healthcare providers of some of warfarin’s greatest clinical challenges.

Cadrenal is pursuing a product-in-a-pipeline approach with tecarfarin. Tecarfarin received Orphan Drug designation (ODD) for advanced heart failure patients with implanted mechanical circulatory support devices, including Left Ventricular Assisted Devices (LVADs). The Company also received ODD and fast-track status for tecarfarin in end-stage kidney disease and atrial fibrillation (ESKD+AFib).

Cadrenal is opportunistically pursuing business development initiatives with a longer-term focus to build a pipeline of specialized cardiovascular therapeutics. For more information, visit www.cadrenal.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Corporate and Investor Relations

Lisa DeScenza

LaVoieHealthScience

(978) 395-5970

ldescenza@lavoiehealthscience.com

Media

Andrew Korda

LaVoieHealthScience

(617) 865-0043

akorda@lavoiehealthscience.com