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Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and launching curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference: Meetings with investors on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, in Boston, MA.

  • 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Meetings with investors and a webcasted fireside chat at 8:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in New York, NY.

  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Meetings with investors and a webcasted fireside chat at 10:45 a.m. ET on Monday, September 14, 2026, in New York, NY.

  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference: Meetings with investors and a fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in New York, NY.

The webcasted fireside chats will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and launching curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta’s lead product candidate, rese-cel, is an investigational 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell therapy being advanced across the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology, and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts
Investors: investors@cabalettabio.com
Media: media@cabalettabio.com


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