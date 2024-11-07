Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com . Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two strategies: the CARTA (chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity) strategy, with CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T, as the lead product candidate being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical trials in myositis, systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, generalized myasthenia gravis and in the RESET-PV™ sub-study within the DesCAARTes™ clinical trial in pemphigus vulgaris, along with the CAART (chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells) strategy, with multiple clinical-stage candidates, including DSG3-CAART for mucosal pemphigus vulgaris and MuSK-CAART for MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. The expanding CABA™ platform is designed to develop potentially curative therapies that offer deep and durable responses for patients with a broad range of autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA.

Contacts:

Anup Marda

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cabalettabio.com

William Gramig

Precision AQ

william.gramig@precisionaq.com