Press Releases

Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 7, 2024 
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two strategies: the CARTA (chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity) strategy, with CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T, as the lead product candidate being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical trials in myositis, systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, generalized myasthenia gravis and in the RESET-PV™ sub-study within the DesCAARTes™ clinical trial in pemphigus vulgaris, along with the CAART (chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells) strategy, with multiple clinical-stage candidates, including DSG3-CAART for mucosal pemphigus vulgaris and MuSK-CAART for MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. The expanding CABA™ platform is designed to develop potentially curative therapies that offer deep and durable responses for patients with a broad range of autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA.

Contacts:

Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cabalettabio.com

William Gramig
Precision AQ
william.gramig@precisionaq.com

