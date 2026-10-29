C4 Therapeutics Unveils Expansion of Discovery Platform Capabilities Utilizing Target-Centric Approach to Accelerate the Identification of Novel Molecular Glue Degraders

DEL Technology Integrating C4T’s Cereblon Library Can Rapidly Advance Projects Into Hit-To-Lead Stage

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science, today highlighted its novel DNA-encoded library (DEL) that leverages C4T’s large library of cereblon-binding ligands and screening capabilities in a presentation at the 9th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit in Boston titled “Target-First Discovery of Molecular Glue Degraders Using DNA-Encoded Libraries.”

“Our new DEL capability captures both our strong track record of investing in cereblon and driving innovation across targeted protein degradation science to create a differentiated engine for generating new drug discovery opportunities,” said Scott Boyle, chief business officer of C4 Therapeutics. “To date, this new technology has shown it can deliver attractive hits against high-value targets within four months and further enhances the speed and precision of our discovery efforts. We are eager to push the boundaries of this library and our rapid screening process with diverse and undruggable targets both for our own internal pipeline and alongside future partners.”

Integrated within C4T’s TORPEDO® platform, the addition of DEL creates a powerful hit-finding engine that enables the rapid development of targeted protein degraders. C4T has integrated the company’s cereblon-binding ligand libraries into its DEL capability, which has helped develop a diverse library unique to C4T. The target-first approach integrated into C4T’s DEL technology further enables rapid evaluation, validation, characterization and development of molecular glue degraders.

C4T has validated this DEL capability by identifying both known and novel molecular glue degrader hits for VAV1, which C4T does not plan to advance without a partner. Led by its target-first approach, C4T has also screened a range of high-value targets where degradation turns undruggable to druggable or provides a therapeutic benefit relative to inhibitors; this has identified hits for additional undisclosed targets. C4T remains focused on advancing cemsidomide through clinical development and its discovery strategy centered around undisclosed targets that drive inflammation, neuroinflammation and neurodegenerative diseases.

C4T will highlight this new capability and more information on the VAV1 target in a presentation at the 9th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit on October 29, 2026. The presentation is available on C4T’s website, under Scientific Presentations and Publications.

About the TORPEDO® Platform

The proprietary TORPEDO® platform drives C4 Therapeutics’ (C4T) efforts to create a new generation of small molecule medicines centered around heterobivalent degraders (BiDAC™ degraders), molecular glue degraders (MonoDAC® degraders) and degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs). A DNA-encoded library (DEL) that leverages C4T’s cereblon binder library alongside machine learning and artificial intelligence serves as a rapid hit-finding engine. Once a hit is identified, the TORPEDO platform utilizes diverse chemical libraries, degrader design assisted by structural biology, ternary complex models and proteomics, allowing C4T’s scientists to rapidly design degraders with properties that enhance catalytic degradation turnover and drug performance that directly impact disease.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, express or implied statements regarding our ability to discover or develop potential therapies for patients; the capabilities and potential benefits of our DEL and its ability to accelerate drug discovery; the capabilities of the TORPEDO® platform; the advancement, timing, progress and potential benefits of our discovery and clinical programs, including cemsidomide; the potential for future collaborations, partnerships, milestone or royalty payments; and our ability to fund its future operations. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in drug discovery and development; the risk that screening results or identified hits may not be reproducible, validated or successfully translated into product candidates; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and/or clinical trials will not be predictive of results from future studies or trials; the timing and outcome of regulatory submissions or interactions; and the risk that any one or more of our programs or product candidates will cost more to develop or may not be successfully developed and commercialized. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in C4 Therapeutics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and C4 Therapeutics undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investors:

Courtney Solberg

Associate Director, Investor Relations

CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:

Loraine Spreen

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com