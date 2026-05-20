C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences - May 20, 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science, today announced that C4T management will participate in the upcoming conferences.

TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA

Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on May 26, 2026, at 2:30 pm ET.





2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in a fireside chat on June 3, 2026, at 8:45 am ET, taking place in New York, New York.





Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in 1x1 meetings on June 10, 2026, taking place in Miami, FL.





The live webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the events.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients’ lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T’s degrader medicines are designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Courtney Solberg

Associate Director, Investor Relations

CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Leah Gibson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

LGibson@c4therapeutics.com

Media:

Loraine Spreen

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy

LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com