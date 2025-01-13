Butterfly Network and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Reveal Preliminary Findings from Seminal Study on Impact of POCUS in Hospital Care

Study demonstrates significant reductions in length of stay and healthcare costs, advocating for broader adoption of POCUS in hospital settings.





BURLINGTON, Mass. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BFLY #POCUS--Butterfly Network, Inc. (“Butterfly”, “the Company”) (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound today announced preliminary findings from a seminal study conducted by Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS) and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH), an RWJBarnabas Health facility, demonstrating the transformative impact of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) on patient outcomes and hospital efficiency. A late-breaking clinical trial presentation of the data was disseminated at the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging’s EchoEuro-Imaging Conference in Berlin, Germany in December 2024.

The study focused on using cardiopulmonary POCUS for patients admitted to the hospital with shortness of breath without an identifiable cause. It was designed as a prospective, head-to-head comparison of hospital physicians who utilized Butterfly iQ+ and/or iQ3 POCUS devices versus those who did not use POCUS. Results showed a significant reduction in both hospital length of stay (LOS) and healthcare costs. Patients experienced an average LOS reduction of over four days. Lower-acuity patients saw their LOS reduced from 6.7 to 5.6 days. For higher-acuity patients, LOS was reduced from 39 to 16.7 days. These reductions also translated into substantial financial savings, with lower-acuity patients experiencing up to 50% cost reduction.

Dr. Partho Sengupta, Henry Rutgers Professor of Cardiology and Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at RWJMS and RWJUH, and principal investigator of the study, said, “This study is an important demonstration that point-of-care ultrasound can serve as a practical tool for stratifying patient acuity, reducing hospital resource utilization, and improving patient flow. The preliminary findings support the growing body of evidence advocating for POCUS as an essential component of modern hospital care and underscore the need for broader adoption of POCUS to improve outcomes and address healthcare inefficiencies.”

Daily use of lung ultrasound (LUS) emerged as a key factor in accelerating discharge for lower-acuity patients, demonstrating how this technology can facilitate more efficient and effective patient management.

“These results reflect the immense value of POCUS in enhancing care delivery and reducing the financial burden of hospitalizations,” said Dr. John Martin, Chief Medical Officer, Butterfly Network. “The integration of POCUS into hospital workflows is not just about advancing technology but about transforming the patient experience while addressing critical challenges in healthcare systems.”

The full study is anticipated to be published in the first half of 2025.

Read more about the preliminary findings at: https://www.butterflynetwork.com/rutgers-case-study. To learn more about the transformative impact of Butterfly technology, visit www.butterflynetwork.com.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network is a digital health company with a mission to democratize medical imaging by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly created the world’s first handheld single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, Butterfly iQ. The company has continued to innovate, leveraging the benefits of Moore’s Law, to launch its second generation Butterfly iQ+ in 2020, and third generation iQ3 in 2024 – each with increased processing power and performance enhancements. The disruptive technology has been recognized by TIME’s Best Inventions, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, and MedTech Breakthrough Awards, among other accolades. With its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, intelligent software, and educational offerings, Butterfly is paving the way to mass adoption of ultrasound for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. Butterfly devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

