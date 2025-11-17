BUILT Biotechnologies Chosen to Support Neochromosome® Customers, Expands DNA Manufacturing Leadership

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BUILT Biotechnologies, Inc., an emerging leader in DNA Manufacturing-as-a-Service, today announced that it has been chosen as the preferred manufacturing partner for clients of Neochromosome, Inc. who require large-scale DNA builds. As Neochromosome sunsets its DNA services to focus on its antibody display and cell engineering platforms, the company is offering clients a seamless path to migrate their DNA-construction projects to BUILT's platform.

“Neochromosome’s customers rely on high-fidelity, large-scale DNA to power ambitious genome engineering programs,” said George McArthur, PhD, CEO of BUILT. “Our unrivaled Regenerative DNA Assembly™ platform has zero build failures to date. That reliability, combined with domestic supply-chain resilience, is exactly what the industry now demands.”

Team Expansion Bolsters Customer Continuity and Growth

To reinforce continuity for migrating customers and to scale demand beyond the transition, BUILT has added two seasoned commercial leaders to its front-line team.

Steve Riedmuller joins as Chief Commercial Officer after more than 25 years driving multi-million-dollar growth at Neochromosome, Integrated DNA Technologies, Swift Biosciences, Synthetic Genomics, and Hudson Robotics. A TIGR alumnus, Riedmuller’s go-to-market strategies and ultra-high-throughput innovations have collectively saved over $400 million in operating costs across the industry.

Amanda Skeen becomes Market Development Leader, bringing 15 years of genomics and synthetic-biology expertise in translating complex technologies into scalable, customer-centric solutions that achieve sustained, multi-million-dollar revenue.

“Having partnered with many of these customers over the years, I know how critical uninterrupted access to sequence-perfect DNA is for their programs,” said Steve Riedmuller, CCO of BUILT. “Our combined commercial team will make this transition seamless and help researchers unlock the next wave of genome-engineering breakthroughs and beyond.”

BUILT is expanding its team and manufacturing capacity in preparation for the influx of projects. All former Neochromosome clients will gain access to BUILT's secure ordering portal and can reserve manufacturing capacity through the first quarter of 2026. Affected customers have been contacted individually, and no disruption to ongoing research programs is anticipated.

The collaboration comes as BUILT relocates its headquarters to North Fork Research Park in Charlottesville and expands its manufacturing space to meet rising demand for outsourced DNA production.

About BUILT Biotechnologies

BUILT is transforming the DNA supply chain with its centralized DNA Manufacturing-as-a-Service model, eliminating the need for in-house DNA assembly. Powered by its proprietary Regenerative DNA Assembly™ platform, BUILT produces ready-to-use BUILT DNA™ constructs, including previously “unbuildable” sequences, delivered with unmatched capability, reliability, and speed. BUILT is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and serves customers around the world. Contact us for your DNA needs — and embrace our promise: Consider it BUILT. To learn more, visit www.builtdna.com.

Media Contact

Tonia Maistros

media@builtdna.com