BTIG to Host 4th Annual Ophthalmology Day on December 2, 2024

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BTIG announced today that its 4th Annual Ophthalmology Day will take place on Monday, December 2, 2024. The virtual, one-day event will include fireside chats, thematic panel discussions and one-on-one meetings. The event will be hosted by:

Ryan Zimmerman, BTIG Medical Technology Analyst

Julian Harrison, BTIG Biotechnology Analyst

Tom Shrader, PhD, CFA, BTIG Biotechnology Analyst

Justin Zelin, BTIG Biotechnology Analyst

Juliette Lafille, BTIG Healthcare Sales Specialist

“This is our 4th year hosting the BTIG Ophthalmology Day which brings together ophthalmic companies and institutional investors across medical devices, therapeutics, diagnostics, and digital health,” commented Mr. Zimmerman. “These companies are addressing the largest unmet clinical needs across a variety of ophthalmic areas, and BTIG’s emphasis on the Ophthalmology sector is a testament to the depth and expertise offered to its client base.”

More than 20 public and private medical technology and biotechnology companies will be participating in BTIG’s event next month. Panel discussion topics will include exploring the latest developments and trends within ophthalmic medical technologies and therapeutics.

For more information about the event, email uscorporateaccess@btig.com. Please note that participants must be pre-registered to attend. To access BTIG insights, contact a firm representative or log in to www.btigresearch.com.

Ophthalmology Day at BTIG is being produced by BTIG’s Corporate Access program which hosts client events across the consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, industrials, real estate as well as technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities. The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

