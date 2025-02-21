Bruker Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 20, 2025

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today that its senior leadership will present at the following conferences:





Citi 2025 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day in New York City

Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA

Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL

Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Leerink 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL

Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bruker.com. Replays of the presentations will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

Contacts



Joe Kostka

Director, Investor Relations

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com