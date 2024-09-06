Britannia Life Sciences Inc. Announces Revocation of Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order

Toronto, Ontario and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2024) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (FSE: L020) (“Britannia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on September 4, 2024, the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”), the Company’s principal regulator, issued an order revoking the failure-to-file cease trade order that it imposed against the Company on August 2, 2024 (the “CTO”). The CTO was imposed following the Company’s failure to file its audited annual financial statements and related annual management’s discussion and analysis for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and related certifications of such filings by the Company’s chief executive officer and chief financial officer, (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) as required by July 29, 2024.

The revocation order comes following the Company’s filing of the Annual Filings, as further described in the Company’s news release dated September 2, 2024, which are available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Following the filing of the Annual Filings, the Company is up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations, and the Company is applying to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for the resumption of trading of the Company’s common shares effective immediately.

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is focused on introducing cutting-edge technologies into the traditional laboratory and regulatory platforms to power data-driven insights to improve the outcomes of its customers. Britannia’s services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance, and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to startups particularly in the cosmetics, food, and wellness industries. Britannia also provides geochemical testing and analysis to the natural resources industry through its subsidiary Britannia Mining Solutions. Britannia Mining Solutions operates a geochemical laboratory in the United States and is in the process of rolling out 12 PhotonAssayTM machines globally, the first two of which have been installed and commissioned to-date.

