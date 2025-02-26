SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2025.


The company will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET. In addition, the company will take part in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on March 12, 2025, at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to both sessions at their respective times by visiting http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of each session will be available following its conclusion.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:
media@bms.com

Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com

New Jersey Events
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
