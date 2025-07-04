Brii Biosciences Announces Licensing Agreement with Joincare Group for Rights to BRII-693 in Greater China

Joincare Group to lead the clinical development and commercialization of BRII-693 in Greater China

Brii Biosciences retains ex- Greater China rights to address the global antimicrobial resistance threats and continues investment in other priority pipeline assets

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio," stock code: 2137.HK), a biotechnology company developing therapies to improve patient health and choice across diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it has entered into a license and technology transfer agreement with Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co., Ltd ("Joincare Group"). Joincare Group will obtain an exclusive license from Brii Bio for the research, development, and commercialization of BRII-693 in the Greater China region.

Under the terms of the agreement, Joincare Group will assume full responsibility for the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of BRII-693 in Greater China. In return, Brii Bio has received an upfront payment and will receive additional development and commercial milestone payments upon certain future milestone events plus tiered royalties on net product sales.

BRII-693 is a novel synthetic lipopeptide in development for the treatment of critically ill patients with multidrug- and extensively drug-resistant (MDR/XDR) gram-negative bacterial infections, particularly those caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), Pseudomonas aeruginosa (CRPA) and Enterobacterales (CRE). Discovered through iterative structural modifications of the polymyxin scaffold, BRII-693 was designed to enhance antibacterial potency while reducing the toxicity commonly associated with older polymyxin agents such as renal and neuro-toxicities. In phase 1 studies, BRII-693 demonstrated a favorable safety, tolerability, and PK profile in healthy non-Chinese and Chinese participants. Brii Bio received IND approval from CDE of NMPA for a Phase 1 PK bridging study in China supporting a future Phase 3 registrational trial in patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia/ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Dr. Zhi Hong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brii Bio, commented: "The growing threat of antimicrobial resistance in Greater China underscores the urgency for novel hospital antibiotics. With Joincare Group's proven capabilities in manufacturing and commercializing hospital antibiotics, we found the ideal partner to accelerate the development and commercialization of BRII-693. This partnership enables us to deliver a critical care medicine to Chinese patients facing life threatening infections."

Mr. Nanqi Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Joincare Group, stated, "The Company has a long-standing track record of excellence in innovative drug research and development, underpinned by deep scientific expertise and a robust R&D platform. Driven by Brii Bio's well-established R&D system, the BRII-693 project demonstrated strong innovation and scientific rigor. Early data showing encouraging results in terms of therapeutic potential, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics, suggesting BRII-693's high potential to become a best-in-class therapy to address the critical unmet clinical needs.

We are confident in the clinical prospects of BRII-693. This collaboration further strengthened Joincare Group's strategic positioning in the anti-infection disease area. We look forward to launching this asset soon, providing patients with more high-quality treatment options."

About BRII-693

BRII-693 is a novel synthetic lipopeptide in development for the treatment of critically ill patients with MDR/XDR gram-negative bacterial infections, especially carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Brii Bio holds exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize BRII-693.

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company developing therapies to address major public health challenges where patients experience high unmet medical needs, limited choice and significant social stigmas. With a focus on infectious diseases, the Company is advancing a broad pipeline of unique therapeutic candidates with lead programs against hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is led by a visionary and experienced leadership team and has operations in key biotech hubs, including Raleigh-Durham, the San Francisco Bay Area, Beijing and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

About Joincare Group

Established in 1992, Joincare Group (Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co., Ltd) is an innovative scientific research-based integrated pharmaceutical group after many years of steady operation and rapid development. The group owns two major listed companies, Joincare and Livzon Pharmaceutical, as well as more than 20 major holding subsidiaries. The company has always adhered to the concept of scientific and technological innovation as the cornerstone, implementing a dual-driver strategy focused on innovative drugs and high-barrier complex formulation technology platforms, and has carried out rich pipeline layouts around respiratory, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, assisted reproduction, psychiatric, oncology and other areas of significant clinical needs, forming a rich and diversified product matrix and pipeline of drugs under development.

Forward-looking Statements

This contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brii-biosciences-announces-licensing-agreement-with-joincare-group-for-rights-to-brii-693-in-greater-china-302498047.html

SOURCE Brii Biosciences Limited