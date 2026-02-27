BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Full Year 2026 Guidance

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex populations, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and initiated full year 2026 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

(note: all figures represent continuing operations and exclude the Community Living business)

Net revenue of $3,551 million, up 29.3% compared to $2,747 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Gross profit of $413 million, up 21.8% compared to $339 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Net income of $49.6 million compared to net income of $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $184 million, up 40.7% compared to $130 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

of $184 million, up 40.7% compared to $130 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 Acquired 107 home health and hospice branches as a part of the Amedisys and LHC acquisition

Repurchased 1,500,000 shares of common stock, for approximately $43.2 million, in connection with the October 2025 secondary offering by affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and certain members of management

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

(note: all figures represent continuing operations and exclude the Community Living business)

Net revenue of $12,911 million, up 28.2% compared to $10,072 million in full year 2024

Gross profit of $1,518 million, up 19.8% compared to $1,266 million in full year 2024

Net income of $104.8 million, compared to a net loss of $68.9 million in full year 2024

Operating cash flow of $490 million, compared to $24 million in full year 2024

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $618 million, up 34.2% compared to $460 million in full year 2024

of $618 million, up 34.2% compared to $460 million in full year 2024 Leverage 2 of 2.99x as of December 31, 2025 compared to leverage of 4.16x on December 31, 2024

of 2.99x as of December 31, 2025 compared to leverage of 4.16x on December 31, 2024 Planned divestiture of Community Living business to Sevita, announced on January 20, 2025, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026



"In 2025, BrightSpring’s financial performance was driven by ongoing demand for our high-quality and differentiated services and operational capabilities,” said Jon Rousseau, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “I am pleased with our results across the enterprise, underpinned by the people and processes we have in place, which expand the reach and impact of our mission every day. In 2026, we remain focused on delivering superior, timely, and lower-cost coordinated patient care that provides significant value to the healthcare system, the individuals we serve, and our organization.”

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

2The results of the Community Living business are included in the calculation of our leverage pursuant to the terms of our First Lien Credit Agreement.

Key Financials3 (for BrightSpring continuing operations)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited) December 31, (Unaudited) 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % ($ in millions) Pharmacy Solutions Revenue $ 3,157 $ 2,397 32 % $ 11,446 $ 8,754 31 % Provider Services Revenue 394 350 13 % 1,465 1,318 11 % Total Revenue $ 3,551 $ 2,747 29 % $ 12,911 $ 10,072 28 %





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited) December 31, (Unaudited) 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % ($ in millions) Pharmacy Solutions segment EBITDA $ 162 $ 113 44 % $ 544 $ 395 38 % Provider Services segment EBITDA 64 56 16 % 233 205 13 % Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 227 $ 168 35 % $ 776 $ 600 29 % Corporate Costs (43 ) (38 ) - (159 ) (140 ) - Total Company Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 184 $ 130 41 % $ 618 $ 460 34 %

Business Metrics

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited) December 31, (Unaudited) 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Pharmacy Solutions Prescriptions dispensed 10,844,786 10,967,463 (1 %) 43,367,072 41,816,584 4 % Revenue per script ($) 291.07 218.56 33 % 263.93 209.35 26 % Gross Profit per script ($) 23.52 18.65 26 % 21.64 17.83 21 % Provider Services Home Health Care average daily census 34,593 30,019 15 % 31,135 28,532 9 % Rehab Care persons served 7,363 6,544 13 % 7,127 6,597 8 % Personal Care persons served 16,175 15,874 2 % 16,079 15,879 1 %



1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

3Financial tables may not foot due to rounding.

Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2026, BrightSpring is providing Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, which excludes the Community Living business and the effects of any future closed acquisitions. All growth rates are shown as compared to the full year 2025 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results, excluding the Community Living business:

Revenues of $14,450 million to $15,000 million, or 11.9% to 16.2% growth. Pharmacy Segment Revenue of $12,600 million to $13,100 million, or 10.1% to 14.5% growth. Provider Segment Revenue of $1,850 million to $1,900 million, or 26.3% to 29.7% growth.

Total Adjusted EBITDA 4 of $760 million to $790 million, or 23.1% to 27.9% growth.

of $760 million to $790 million, or 23.1% to 27.9% growth. The Amedysis and LHC acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $30 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2026.



4A reconciliation of the foregoing guidance for the non-GAAP metric of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today, February 27th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the BrightSpring website at https://ir.brightspringhealth.com/. The Company has posted supplemental information on the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results that it will reference during the conference call. The supplemental information can be found under the “Events & Presentations” on the Company’s investor relations page.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the Company’s service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive and integrated care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 465,000 customers, clients and patients daily. BrightSpring has consistently demonstrated strong and industry-leading quality metrics across its services lines, while improving the quality of life and health for high-need individuals and reducing overall costs to the healthcare system.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements may relate to matters which include, but are not limited to, industries, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. In some cases, we have used words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “seek,” “foreseeable,” “target,” “guidance,” the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases to identify these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements relate to the future and are therefore subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We believe that these factors include but are not limited to the following:

our operation in a highly competitive industry;

our inability to maintain relationships with existing patient referral sources or establish new referral sources;

changes to Medicare and Medicaid rates or methods governing Medicare and Medicaid payments for our services;

cost containment initiatives of third-party payors, including post-payment audits;

the implementation of alternative payment models and the transition of Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries to managed care organizations may limit our market share and could adversely affect our revenues;

changes in the case mix of patients, as well as payor mix and payment methodologies, and decisions and operations of third-party organizations;

our reliance on federal and state spending, budget decisions, and continuous governmental operations which may fluctuate under different political conditions;

changes in drug utilization and/or pricing, PBM contracts, and Medicare Part D/Medicaid reimbursement, which may negatively impact our profitability;

changes in our relationships with pharmaceutical suppliers, including changes in drug availability or pricing;

reliance on the continual recruitment and retention of nurses, pharmacists, therapists, caregivers, direct support professionals, and other qualified personnel, including senior management;

compliance with or changes to federal, state, and local laws and regulations that govern our employment practices, including minimum wage, living wage, and paid time-off requirements;

fluctuation of our results of operations on a quarterly basis;

harm caused by labor relation matters;

limitations in our ability to control reimbursement rates received for our services if we are unable to maintain or reduce our costs to provide such services;

delays in collection or non-collection of our accounts receivable, particularly during the business integration process;

failure to manage our growth effectively, which may inhibit our ability to execute our business plan, maintain high levels of service and satisfaction or adequately address competitive challenges;

our ability to identify, successfully complete and manage acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures and other significant transactions and strategic initiatives;

our ability to continue to provide consistently high quality of care;

maintenance of our corporate reputation or the emergence of adverse publicity, including negative information on social media or changes in public perception of our services;

contract continuance, expansion and renewal with our existing customers, including renewals at lower fee levels, customers declining to purchase additional services from us, or reduction in the services received from us pursuant to those contracts;

effective investment in, implementation of improvements to and proper maintenance of the uninterrupted operation and data integrity of our information technology and other business systems;

security breaches, loss of data, and other disruptions, which could compromise sensitive business or patient information; cause a loss of confidential patient data, employee data or personal information; or prevent access to critical information and thereby expose us to liability, litigation, and federal and state governmental inquiries and damage our reputation and brand;

risks related to credit card payments and other payment methods;

potential substantial malpractice or other similar claims;

various risks related to governmental inquiries, regulatory actions, and whistleblower and other lawsuits, which may not be entirely covered by insurance;

our current insurance program, which may expose us to unexpected costs, particularly if we incur losses not covered by our insurance or if claims or losses differ from our estimates;

factors outside of our control, including those listed, which have required and could in the future require us to record an asset impairment of goodwill;

a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak of an infectious disease;

inclement weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism, riots, civil insurrection or social unrest, looting, protests, strikes, or street demonstrations;

our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights;

risks related to our compliance with our regulatory framework;

the significant interests of KKR Stockholder may conflict with our stockholders’ interests in the future;

our substantial indebtedness;

significant changes in tax or trade policies, tariffs, or trade relations between the United States and other countries, such as the imposition of unilateral tariffs on imported products, including impacts on imported drug products, which could result in supply chain disruptions and significant increases in costs; and

fluctuations in the amount and frequency of repurchases of our common stock.





The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive, and should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward- looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, investments, or other strategic transactions we may make.

For additional information on these and other factors that could cause BrightSpring’s actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” including “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Adjusted EPS,” which are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS have been presented in this release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management also believes that these measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish and award discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.

Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not GAAP measures of our financial performance and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these measures are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, total capital expenditures, and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future.

Management defines EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization. Management also defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, further adjusted to exclude non-cash share-based compensation, acquisition, integration and transaction-related costs, restructuring and divestiture-related and other costs, legal costs and settlements associated with certain historical matters for PharMerica, significant projects, and management fees.

The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. Please see the end of this press release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

BrightSpring Contact:

Investor Relations: Media Contact:

David Deuchler, CFA Leigh White

Gilmartin Group LLC leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

ir@brightspringhealth.com 502.630.7412

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2025 and 2024

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,370 $ 60,954 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 989,719 902,782 Inventories 815,180 636,561 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 118,592 161,310 Current assets held for sale 882,189 131,447 Total current assets 2,894,050 1,893,054 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $404,878 and $339,892

at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 204,689 180,570 Goodwill 2,545,673 2,363,884 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 557,555 595,224 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 171,632 161,032 Deferred income taxes, net — 5,288 Other assets 39,712 39,128 Non-current assets held for sale — 687,960 Total assets $ 6,413,311 $ 5,926,140 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 1,217,946 $ 923,926 Accrued expenses 333,024 295,746 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 42,936 38,910 Current portion of obligations under financing leases 6,794 3,463 Current portion of long-term debt 52,340 48,725 Current liabilities held for sale 195,994 117,563 Total current liabilities 1,849,034 1,428,333 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 135,420 129,467 Obligations under financing leases, net of current portion 14,544 6,530 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,455,204 2,561,858 Deferred income taxes, net 6,178 — Long-term liabilities 66,565 71,190 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 77,177 Total liabilities 4,526,945 4,274,555 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 11,227 3,730 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 192,124,125 and

174,245,990 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively $ 1,921 $ 1,742 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,954,482 1,866,850 Accumulated deficit (74,647 ) (222,155 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,691 ) 1,418 Total shareholders’ equity 1,875,065 1,647,855 Noncontrolling interest 74 — Total equity 1,875,139 1,647,855 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity $ 6,413,311 $ 5,926,140





BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Products $ 3,156,539 $ 2,397,059 $ 11,445,777 $ 8,754,282 Services 394,092 349,906 1,464,787 1,317,932 Total revenues 3,550,631 2,746,965 12,910,564 10,072,214 Cost of goods 2,901,500 2,192,520 10,507,431 8,008,501 Cost of services 236,583 215,777 885,356 797,286 Gross profit 412,548 338,668 1,517,777 1,266,427 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 304,435 283,129 1,222,525 1,158,473 Operating income 108,113 55,539 295,252 107,954 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 12,726 Interest expense, net 38,535 46,180 157,311 190,546 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 69,578 9,359 137,941 (95,318 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 20,027 5,077 33,145 (26,387 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes 49,551 4,282 104,796 (68,931 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 27,769 11,122 84,317 48,410 Net income (loss) 77,320 15,404 189,113 (20,521 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests included in

continuing operations 240 (595 ) (1,553 ) (2,459 ) Net income (loss) attributable to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.

and subsidiaries $ 77,080 $ 15,999 $ 190,666 $ (18,062 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders: Continuing operations $ 0.24 $ 0.02 $ 0.53 $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.41 $ 0.25 Net income (loss) per share $ 0.38 $ 0.08 $ 0.94 $ (0.09 ) Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders: Continuing operations $ 0.23 $ 0.02 $ 0.48 $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.39 $ 0.25 Net income (loss) per share $ 0.35 $ 0.08 $ 0.87 $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 203,702 200,312 202,564 192,997 Diluted 218,417 213,160 219,774 192,997





BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 77,320 $ 15,404 $ 189,113 $ (20,521 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided

by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,524 54,881 164,277 204,482 Impairment of long-lived assets 6,102 5,454 12,628 10,235 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net — 2,261 (1,266 ) 2,261 Payment of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value — (2,351 ) (6,170 ) (2,351 ) Provision for credit losses 7,504 12,102 56,227 33,998 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 2,858 2,631 11,242 12,108 Share-based compensation 14,366 13,980 70,099 69,174 Deferred income taxes, net (3,424 ) 1,867 14,842 (25,914 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 12,726 Loss on disposition of fixed assets 573 156 2,076 101 Other (2,518 ) (1,492 ) (4,356 ) (2,451 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 31,402 (15,044 ) (131,287 ) (179,040 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,812 10,065 30,669 7,595 Inventories (175,627 ) (162,249 ) (177,906 ) (236,514 ) Trade accounts payable 221,335 147,646 264,171 303,209 Accrued expenses 14,791 5,452 32,003 (144,580 ) Other assets and liabilities (8,459 ) (151 ) (36,193 ) (20,744 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 231,559 $ 90,612 $ 490,169 $ 23,774 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment $ (37,665 ) $ (15,311 ) $ (95,484 ) $ (80,913 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (196,256 ) (42 ) (204,564 ) (59,797 ) Other 37 (427 ) (5,031 ) 473 Net cash used in investing activities $ (233,884 ) $ (15,780 ) $ (305,079 ) $ (140,237 ) Financing activities: Long-term debt borrowings $ — $ — $ — $ 2,566,000 Long-term debt repayments (12,342 ) (11,701 ) (50,275 ) (3,396,334 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock on initial public offering, net — — — 656,485 Proceeds from issuance of tangible equity units, net — — — 389,000 (Repayments) borrowings of the Revolving Credit Facility, net — (33,800 ) (63,300 ) 12,600 Payment of debt issuance costs — (3,857 ) — (47,045 ) Repurchase of shares of common stock (43,173 ) — (43,173 ) (650 ) Proceeds from shares issued under share-based compensation plan 10,600 1,004 25,281 1,535 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,971 ) (1,196 ) (7,554 ) (1,196 ) Payment of contingent consideration up to acquisition date fair value (200 ) 2,351 (200 ) (1,805 ) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest — — (5,100 ) (2,316 ) Payment of financing lease obligations (3,412 ) (2,353 ) (13,545 ) (11,629 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (50,498 ) $ (49,552 ) $ (157,866 ) $ 164,645 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (52,823 ) 25,280 27,224 48,182 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 141,300 35,973 61,253 13,071 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 88,477 $ 61,253 $ 88,477 $ 61,253 Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale at end of period 107 299 107 299 Cash and cash equivalents included in continuing operations at end of period $ 88,370 $ 60,954 $ 88,370 $ 60,954







BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) The following table reconciles net income (loss) from continuing operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For The Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 49,551 $ 4,282 $ 104,796 $ (68,931 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 20,027 5,077 33,145 (26,387 ) Interest expense, net 38,535 46,180 157,311 190,546 Depreciation and amortization 39,524 42,675 162,948 162,144 EBITDA $ 147,637 $ 98,214 $ 458,200 $ 257,372 Non-cash share-based compensation(1) 13,009 11,543 59,164 61,336 Acquisition, integration, and transaction-related costs(2) 5,613 6,625 40,424 31,953 Restructuring and divestiture-related and other costs(3) 17,289 14,046 59,782 61,688 Legal costs and settlements(4) — — — 21,886 Significant projects(5) — — — 2,604 Management fees(6) — — — 23,381 Total adjustments $ 35,911 $ 32,214 $ 159,370 $ 202,848 Adjusted EBITDA $ 183,548 $ 130,428 $ 617,570 $ 460,220



(1) Represents non-cash share-based compensation to certain members of our management and other full-time employees. The year ended December 31, 2024 includes $15.0 million of previously unrecognized share-based compensation expense related to performance-vesting options under the 2017 Stock Plan, a portion of which vested upon completion of the IPO.

(2) Represents transaction costs incurred in connection with planned, completed, or terminated acquisitions, which include investment banking fees, legal diligence and related documentation costs, finance and accounting diligence and documentation; costs associated with the integration of acquisitions, including any facility consolidation, integration travel, or severance; and costs associated with other planned, completed, or terminated non-routine transactions. The years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 included other non-routine transaction costs of $26.8 million and $5.8 million, respectively.

(3) Represents costs associated with restructuring-related activities, including closure costs, and related license impairment, and severance expenses associated with certain enterprise-wide or significant business line cost-savings measures. These costs included $23.4 million and $23.7 million of costs that did not meet the criteria for discontinued operations related to the Community Living divestiture for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. These costs also included $12.7 million of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of our Second Lien Facility in the year ended December 31, 2024.

(4) Represents settlement and defense costs associated with certain historical PharMerica litigation matters, including the Silver matter, all of which were finalized in 2024.

(5) Represents costs associated with certain transformational projects and for the periods presented primarily included general ledger system implementation, pharmacy billing system implementation, and ransomware attack response costs, all of which were finalized in 2024.

(6) Represents annual management fees payable to the Managers under the Monitoring Agreement through the date of the IPO, and $22.7 million of termination fees resulting from the Monitoring Agreement being terminated upon completion of the IPO Offerings. All management fees ceased following the completion of the IPO in 2024.



BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) The following table reconciles diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS: (shares in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For The Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.02 $ 0.48 $ (0.34 ) Non-cash share-based compensation(1) 0.06 0.05 0.27 0.30 Acquisition, integration, and transaction-related costs(1) 0.03 0.03 0.18 0.16 Restructuring and divestiture-related and other costs(1) 0.08 0.07 0.27 0.31 Legal costs and settlements(1) — — — 0.11 Significant projects(1) — — — 0.01 Management fee(1) — — — 0.12 Income tax impact on adjustments(2) (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (0.20 ) (0.32 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.33 $ 0.13 $ 1.00 $ 0.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in

calculating diluted U.S. GAAP net income (loss) per share 218,417 213,160 219,774 192,997 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in

calculating diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share 218,417 213,160 219,774 202,106





(1) This adjustment reflects the per share impact of the adjustment reflected within the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2) The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate for the respective non-GAAP adjustment. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the income tax impact on adjustments is inclusive of a discrete tax benefit related to the Silver matter that was finalized in connection with the signing of the settlement agreement during the second fiscal quarter of 2024. For all periods presented, the income tax impact on adjustments is inclusive of a discrete tax benefit related to share-based compensation.

