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BridgeBio to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Commercial Updates on October 29, 2026 at 4:30 pm ET

October 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results and business update after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2026. BridgeBio will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and program updates at 4:30 pm ET the same day.

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at investor.bridgebio.com/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link, here.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Kaitlyn Reilly, Director, Communications
contact@bridgebio.com
(650) 789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
BridgeBio Investor Relations
ir@bridgebio.com


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