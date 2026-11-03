BridgeBio to Present New Acoramidis Data on Heart Failure Events in ATTR-CM at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) ("BridgeBio" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today that two moderated posters and three posters on acoramidis and transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), along with one BridgeBio-supported poster presentation led by Abbott Laboratories, will be shared at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026, taking place in Chicago, Illinois on November 6-9, 2026. The data further strengthen the differentiated clinical profile of acoramidis, reinforcing it as the first-line treatment of choice for individuals with ATTR-CM. Acoramidis is the only selective small molecule, orally administered, near-complete (≥90%) transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer.

Acoramidis is approved as Attruby® by the U.S. FDA and is approved as BEYONTTRA® by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) with all labels specifying near-complete stabilization of TTR.

Moderated Posters:

Bridging the Diagnostic Gap in Transthyretin Cardiac Amyloidosis (ATTR-CM): Enhancing ATTR-CM Detection at the Time of Heart Failure Diagnosis in Women Through Sex-Specific ATTR Models (SS-ATTR-CMs)

Presenter: Hyewon Jeong, M.D., M.S., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 9 at 9:50 am CT

Artificial Intelligence for the Screening of ATTR Cardiomyopathy in the U.S.: A Multicenter Analysis from the TRACE-AI Network

Presenter: Bruno Batinica, MBChB, Yale School of Medicine, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 9 at 11:20 am CT

Posters:

Effects of Acoramidis on Heart Failure Events in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Mazen Hanna, M.D., Cleveland Clinic, U.S.

Date/time: Sunday, November 8 at 3:15 pm CT

Risk of Multiple Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalizations and of All-Cause Mortality in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Findings from ATTRibute-CM Using Multistate Modeling

Presenter: Justin L. Grodin, M.D., UT Southwestern Medical Center, U.S.

Date/time: Sunday, November 8 at 3:15 pm CT

Recovery After Cardiovascular Hospitalization in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Insights from an N-Terminal Pro-B-Type Natriuretic Peptide (NT-proBNP) Analysis of the ATTRibute-CM Study

Presenter: Prem Soman, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, U.S.

Date/time: Sunday, November 8 at 3:15 pm CT

Abbott Laboratories-Led, BridgeBio-Supported Poster Presentation:

Detection of Tetrameric Transthyretin by ARCHITECT c and Alinity c Assays

Presenter: Lici A. Schurig Briccio, Ph.D., Abbott Laboratories, U.S.

Date/time: Monday, November 9 at 9:36 am CT

About Attruby® (acoramidis)

INDICATION

Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Reactions

Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Reilly, Director, Communications

contact@bridgebio.com

(650) 789-8220

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BridgeBio Investor Relations

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