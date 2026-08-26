BridgeBio Announces First Participant Dosed in ASCEND-ATTR, a Phase 3b/4 Study Evaluating the Long-Term Effects of Acoramidis on Disease Regression in ATTR-CM

- The ASCEND-ATTR study builds on the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM CMR substudy results previously shared here, which indicated treatment with acoramidis may improve cardiac structure and function with evidence of amyloid regression in a subset of patients

- ATTR-CM has long been treated as a disease where progression can be slowed, but these findings raise the possibility that acoramidis may be capable of reversing progression and actively restoring heart health. TTR stabilization with acoramidis may allow the body's natural amyloid clearance mechanisms to outpace amyloid formation, thereby enabling cardiac remodeling and functional recovery

- ASCEND-ATTR will determine whether long-term acoramidis treatment is associated with sustained improvement in cardiac structural disease damage, function, and amyloid burden

- Additional data from the CMR substudy of ATTRibute-CM and its open-label extension compared to a natural history cohort will be shared at the ESC Congress 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today that the first participant has been dosed in ASCEND-ATTR, a Phase 3b/4 study designed to further characterize the long-term effects of acoramidis on the improvement of cardiac structure, function, and amyloid burden in individuals with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Acoramidis is the only selective small molecule, orally administered, near-complete (≥90%) transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer.

“Serial cardiac imaging from the ATTRibute-CM CMR substudy gave us the first real signal that TTR stabilization can do more than slow disease progression, it may allow the heart to recover function and remodel favorably over time,” said Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S. of Oregon Health and Science University. “ASCEND-ATTR will allow us to study these structural and functional changes prospectively and in far greater depth, across a notably larger patient cohort and with two complementary imaging modalities, to better understand the extent to which favorable remodeling can be achieved with long-term acoramidis treatment.”

ASCEND-ATTR is a single-arm, prospective, longitudinal, open-label study that will enroll approximately 150 participants with ATTR-CM. Cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) and cardiac echocardiography will be performed annually over 36 months. The primary efficacy endpoint is responder status at Month 36 by CMR, based on improvement from baseline in LV systolic function. Secondary endpoints include CMR measures of cardiac function, structure, and amyloid burden at Month 36, along with echocardiographic measures, circulating biomarkers, and imaging assessments at Months 12 and 24. This study reflects BridgeBio's relentless pursuit in advancing care and addressing the unmet needs of the ATTR-CM community.

The previously presented CMR substudy of ATTRibute-CM found treatment with acoramidis suggested disease improvement across multiple measurements of cardiac structure and function through month 30, including mean improvement from baseline in Left Ventricular Mass Index (LVMi), Left Ventricular Stroke Volume Index (LVSVi), and Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction (LVEF) with evidence of amyloid regression in a subset of patients. TTR stabilization with acoramidis may allow the rate of innate amyloid clearance mechanisms to exceed the rate of amyloid formation, thereby enabling cardiac remodeling and functional recovery. These findings suggest acoramidis may be capable of altering the trajectory of this otherwise progressive disease and actively restoring heart health. Additional data from the CMR substudy of ATTRibute-CM and its open-label extension compared to a natural history cohort will be shared at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026.

More information on ASCEND-ATTR (NCT07695701) can be found here on clinicaltrials.gov.

About Attruby™ (acoramidis)

INDICATION

Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Reactions

Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “hopes,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “remains,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. BridgeBio intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential clinical significance and therapeutic implications of the data regarding acoramidis, including the potential for acoramidis to improve cardiac structure and function, promote cardiac remodeling and functional recovery, alter or reverse the progression of ATTR-CM, and restore heart health; the potential for TTR stabilization with acoramidis to allow innate amyloid clearance mechanisms to exceed the rate of amyloid formation and thereby enable cardiac remodeling and functional recovery; the design, conduct, enrollment, timing, endpoints and anticipated ability of ASCEND-ATTR to further characterize the long-term effects of acoramidis on cardiac structure, function and amyloid burden, including whether long-term treatment with acoramidis is associated with sustained improvement in cardiac structural disease damage, function and amyloid burden; and BridgeBio’s plans to present additional data from the CMR substudy of ATTRibute-CM and its open-label extension at future medical meetings. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, initial and ongoing data from the Company’s clinical trials not being indicative of final data; the design, enrollment, conduct, timing and success of ongoing and planned clinical trials, including ASCEND-ATTR; the risk that results from subgroup analyses or other analyses may not be predictive of future clinical outcomes or treatment effects; that observed improvements in cardiac structure, function or amyloid burden may not be replicated in additional analyses or studies or translate into improved long-term clinical outcomes; that mechanistic interpretations of observed data, including the potential relationship between TTR stabilization, innate amyloid clearance, cardiac remodeling and functional recovery, may not be borne out by further analyses or additional data; that ASCEND-ATTR may not demonstrate sustained improvement in cardiac structure, function or amyloid burden or otherwise confirm the findings or therapeutic implications suggested by prior analyses; that plans to present additional data may change; the impacts of current macroeconomic and geopolitical events, including changing conditions from hostilities in Ukraine and in Israel and the Middle East, increasing rates of inflation and changing interest rates, on business operations and expectations, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of the Company’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, BridgeBio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Reilly, Director, Communications

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Kristen Kelleher, Director, Investor Relations

ir@bridgebio.com