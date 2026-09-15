BreezeBio Appoints Kevin Sin to Its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BreezeBio, Inc., formerly known as GenEdit, today announced the appointment of Kevin Sin to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Mr. Sin is a highly respected biopharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of experience in business development, corporate strategy, and operational leadership.

“Kevin’s career has been at the intersection of science, strategy, and company building, and he has a deep understanding of how to translate innovative technologies into meaningful medicines,” said Kunwoo (Ryan) Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BreezeBio. “His experience shaping pipeline strategy and building high-value partnerships will be invaluable as we advance new therapeutics toward the clinic and build on the potential of our NanoGalaxy® platform.”

NanoGalaxy is BreezeBio’s proprietary, lipid-free hydrophilic nanoparticle platform designed to precisely deliver genetic payloads, including mRNA, to specific cell types. It has demonstrated targeted delivery to immune cells and select tissues in the heart, lung, and central nervous system. The company is focused on advancing a pipeline of wholly owned and partnered programs for autoimmune diseases and oncology.

“BreezeBio has developed an innovative and differentiated approach to genetic medicine delivery,” said Mr. Sin. “The programmability of NanoGalaxy creates the potential to reach a wide range of therapeutically important cells and tissues, while its low immunogenicity profile may enable applications for which immune activation or repeat dosing is a concern. I am excited to work with the Board and management team as the company translates this powerful platform into a pipeline of life-changing medicines for patients.”

Mr. Sin currently serves as Chief Financial and Business Officer of Altos Labs. Prior to joining Altos, Mr. Sin served as Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Business Development at GSK. Previously, he spent 12 years at Genentech in several leadership roles, including Vice President of Business Development. Earlier in his career, he advised life sciences companies at Wilson Sonsini and held scientific roles at Bayer. He holds a B.A. in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law.

About BreezeBio

BreezeBio is a biotechnology company developing genetic medicines enabled by precise, non-viral delivery across biologically relevant tissues. Using its proprietary NanoGalaxy® platform, BreezeBio engineers nanoparticles designed to deliver genetic payloads, including mRNA, to specific cell types, with demonstrated delivery to immune cells as well as select tissues in the heart, lung, and central nervous system. The company is advancing an internal therapeutic pipeline focused on autoimmune diseases and oncology, led by BRZ-101 to restore immune tolerance in type 1 diabetes. BreezeBio is headquartered in California in the South San Francisco area. For more information, visit www.breezebio.com.

Corporate: Kunwoo (Ryan) Lee, Ph.D., info@breezebio.com

Media: Jason Glashow, Glashow Strategic Communications, jason@glashowstrategic.com