Breckenridge Pharmaceutical enters strategic partnership with Maiva Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

March 11, 2026 | 
2 min read

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International that markets, distributes, and sells generic medicines in the U.S., announced a new partnership with Maiva Pharma Pvt. Ltd. ("Maiva") focused on sterile injectable products to be supplied primarily to hospitals and clinics.

The collaboration strengthens Breckenridge's position as a reliable supplier to the U.S. hospital market, with Maiva serving as a key manufacturing partner for several injectable products.

Brian Guy, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Breckenridge, said: "Ensuring consistent access to critical care injectables is key for our mission and for the needs of the U.S. hospital community. This collaboration strengthens our growing presence in the hospital channel and reinforces our commitment to expanding patient access to high-quality, affordable medicines. It also represents a significant milestone in Breckenridge's evolution into three clearly defined patient-focused business lines, specialty, hospital, and retail, allowing us to better serve patients while providing healthcare providers with reliable and cost-effective treatment options."

This partnership reflects Breckenridge's ongoing investment in the dynamic hospital pharmaceutical supply chain. By partnering with Maiva, an organization with expertise in sterile injectable manufacturing, Breckenridge is expanding its capacity to support hospitals nationwide and strengthen the availability of critical medications.

About Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (New Jersey), the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International (Barcelona, Spain), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we strive to improve the health of the patients we and our customers serve.

www.breckenridgepharma.com

For further information, please contact:

Towa International / Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

External Comm and IR team

Email: media@towapharmaceutical.com 

About Maiva Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Maiva Pharma is a leading sterile injectable manufacturer supplying more than 45 products to the U.S. market. Backed by over three decades of sterile manufacturing expertise, Maiva has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable injectable solutions to global pharmaceutical partners. The company operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, and employs approximately 1,200 highly skilled professionals. Maiva's comprehensive sterile capabilities include liquid, lyophilized, and suspension injectables in vials, as well as IV bags, with ongoing expansion into prefilled syringes and cartridge systems. With a commitment to quality, compliance, and operational excellence, Maiva Pharma continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to the global healthcare industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breckenridge-pharmaceutical-enters-strategic-partnership-with-maiva-pharma-pvt-ltd-302711201.html

SOURCE Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

