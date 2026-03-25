Brazilian Tuberculosis Research Network to Evaluate PharmaJet® Needle-free Tropis® ID Injection Device as Delivery System for Tuberculin Skin Test

PharmaJet’s Needle-free intradermal (ID) injection device (“Tropis ® ID”) will be evaluated as delivery system for the tuberculin skin test (TST) in a clinical study conducted by REDE-TB.

ID”) will be evaluated as delivery system for the tuberculin skin test (TST) in a clinical study conducted by REDE-TB. The study will evaluate the accuracy, workflow efficiency, safety, and acceptability of PharmaJet’s Tropis ID Needle-free device compared to needle and syringe.

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, a company focused on improving the performance and outcomes of injectables through needle-free injection technology, announced that its partner, Brazilian Tuberculosis Research Network (REDE-TB), plans to initiate a clinical study to evaluate the accuracy, workflow efficiency, safety, and acceptability of the tuberculin skin test (TST) using PharmaJet’s Tropis® ID Needle-free Injection System, compared to TST administered by needle.

About a quarter of the global population is estimated to have tuberculosis (TB) bacterial infection. While people with TB infection don’t generally feel sick and are not contagious, about 5–10% of those infected will eventually get symptoms and develop the disease. Notably, babies and children have a higher risk of developing the disease if they are infected. A TST can be used to identify people with TB infection and the results from these tests are used to identify which individuals with a high risk of TB disease will benefit most from TB preventive treatment.1

A recent Lancet publication highlighted that TB infection testing can be a major bottleneck for TB programs. Drop-out during and after infection testing is a key failure point, so any intervention that improves test acceptance, completion, and follow-up can improve program value. Testing approaches that are less painful, less intimidating, and more culturally acceptable directly address this problem.2

Evaluations of Tropis needle-free delivery consistently show high acceptability with caregivers and healthcare workers3,4 as well as a reduction in administration time4. A recent study demonstrated Tropis delivery of polio vaccine reduced adverse events by 54% compared with ID Mantoux.5 Another study showed that Tropis delivery reduced pain and soreness by > 68% compared with needles.6

“With more than 20 million needle-free Tropis Syringes provided to date for vaccination campaigns across the globe, we are excited to work with REDE-TB to demonstrate the potential utility of our needle-free system for TB testing,” said Wouter Latour, CEO, PharmaJet. “Our Tropis technology has consistently demonstrated improved immunization coverage when compared with needle and syringe, with high acceptability and cost-effectiveness when used for vaccine delivery. We are now seeing increased interest in expanded use of Tropis for intradermal applications in oncology and skin testing.”

“A total of 1.23 million people died from tuberculosis in 2024.1 Globally, TB is the world’s leading cause of death from a single infectious agent and among the top 10 causes of death. TB prevention is the key for TB elimination,” said Dr. Anete Trajman, Study Principal Investigator and Professor of Internal Medicine at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. “We are excited to evaluate Tropis as a potential improvement on a 90-year-old TB skin test.”

For more information go to the PharmaJet website: https://www.pharmajet.com.

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About PharmaJet

The PharmaJet mission is to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with our enabling technology that better activates the immune system. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Precision Delivery Systems™ can improve vaccine and immunotherapy effectiveness, allow for a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and offer a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. They are both commercially available globally for prophylactic and therapeutic applications. For more information or if you are interested in partnering with PharmaJet visit https://www.pharmajet.com or contact PharmaJet here. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Brazilian Tuberculosis Research Network (REDE-TB)

The Rede Brasileira de Pesquisas em Tuberculose (REDE-TB, Brazilian Tuberculosis Research Network) was created by an interdisciplinary group of Brazilian researchers with the common goal of promoting interaction among government, academia, health service providers, civil society, and industry on the development and implementation of new technologies and strategies to improve tuberculosis control throughout the country.

Nancy Lillie

Nancy.Lillie@pharmajet.com

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