BrainXell Showcases Pioneering iPSC Research and Promising In Vivo Data for BXT-110 for Parkinson’s Disease at the 2025 Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainXell, Inc. today announced that data will be presented during poster sessions at the 2025 Society for Neuroscience (SfN) Annual Meeting in San Diego, highlighting new breakthroughs in human iPSC-derived cell models and regenerative neuroscience.

These presentations underscore BrainXell's focus on scientific discovery and clinical translation, spanning scalable cell-based assays, advanced disease modeling, and next-generation cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders.

Dr. Su-Chun Zhang, BrainXell Founder and Advising CSO, states, "BrainXell is at the forefront of the biotechnology industry, engineering novel cellular platforms for biomedical discovery and pharmaceutical development, as well as developing personalized regenerative therapy for devastating neurological diseases."

At the center, BrainXell Therapeutic presents data for BXT-110, an autologous iPSC-derived midbrain dopaminergic progenitor (mDAP) therapy for Parkinson's disease. The data demonstrates more than 75 percent FOXA2+/OTX2+ expression, over 60% TH+ neurons in vitro and greater than 60 percent graft survival in vivo. Functional efficacy in rodent model, demonstrated by a significant behavioral recovery within 12 weeks post transplantation with BXT-110, supporting BXT-110 as a robust candidate for disease-modifying therapy. Poster presentation: Nov. 19th at 1:00 p.m. at location #438.01.

Complementing this translational work, BrainXell scientists have also engineered a 3D neurovascular microfluidic model of the human blood–brain barrier. The tri-culture system of endothelial cells, astrocytes, and pericytes accurately replicates barrier integrity and permeability, providing a quantitative platform for CNS drug transport and safety studies. Poster presentation: Nov. 15th at 1:00 p.m. at location #369.09.

Another study details an accelerated differentiation protocol for hiPSC-derived oligodendrocyte progenitor cells, reaching more than 95 percent O4⁺ purity and expressing key myelin markers (MBP, MOG, PLP1) within 30 days. Integrated into 3D co-cultures, these cells exhibited enhanced arborization and myelination, offering new tools for remyelination research. Poster presentation: Nov. 19th at 8:00 a.m. at location #369.23.

Finally, BrainXell's development of multilineage 3D neural spheroids integrating neurons, astrocytes, and microglia demonstrated coordinated network activity, synaptic signaling, and neuroinflammatory responses—advancing physiologically relevant models that bridge in vitro assays and in vivo biology. Poster presentation: Nov. 19th at 8:00 a.m. at location #401.06.

Attendees are invited to visit BrainXell at Booth #728 to learn more about the company's innovations in CNS modeling and regenerative medicine and speak directly to our scientific team.

About BrainXell

BrainXell, Inc. (Madison, WI) and BrainXell Therapeutics (San Diego, CA) are biotechnology companies pioneering iPSC-based solutions for discovery, translational modeling, and regenerative medicine. Founded by Dr. Su-Chun Zhang, MD, PhD, Founder and Advising CSO, a global leader in stem-cell neuroscience, BrainXell integrates scientific excellence with manufacturing innovation to accelerate understanding and treatment of CNS diseases. For more information, visit www.brainxell.com.

