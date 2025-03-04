SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BrainsWay to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

March 4, 2025 
BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that management will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference at 9:20 AM EST on March 18, 2025.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & News – Presentations page of the Company’s Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live broadcast.

Please contact your representative at Oppenheimer & Co to request a 1-on-1 meeting around the conference.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in Israel and the U.S., BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Contacts:
BrainsWay:
Ido Marom
Chief Financial Officer
Ido.Marom@BrainsWay.com

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

