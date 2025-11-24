Brain Injury Association of America Honored Centre for Neuro Skills’ Dr. Mark Ashley as Luminary of the Year

On November 14, 2025, the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) honored Dr. Mark J. Ashley, Founder and Executive Chairman of Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), as Luminary of the Year.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) honored Dr. Mark J. Ashley, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), as Luminary of the Year last Friday, November 14, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. The annual award celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of brain injury. The event shines a spotlight on powerful stories of resilience, courage and compassion from the brain injury community.



Dr. Mark Ashley holding the Brain Injury Association of America National Luminary of the Year trophy

“Creating a world with freedom and choices for people affected by brain injury has been my life’s purpose and sole focus for 45 years,” said Dr. Mark Ashley. “BIAA’s tireless advocacy ensures that brain injury survivors will always be seen, heard and prioritized. Their work is crucial to maintaining our collective momentum towards a better future for everyone affected by brain injury.”





Rick Willis, President & CEO of the Brain Injury Association of America

“Dr. Mark Ashley’s contributions to the field of brain injury rehabilitation have been transformative,” said Rick Willis, BIAA’s president and CEO. “Through his decades of leadership, innovation, and unwavering dedication to patient outcomes, he has raised the standard of care and expanded access to life-changing treatment. We are proud to recognize Dr. Ashley as our Luminary of the Year and honor the profound impact he has made on survivors, families and professionals across the country.”

Dr. Ashley founded CNS in 1980 after his brother, Steve, was left completely disabled, suffering from locked-in syndrome—cognitively intact but dependent on a ventilator, unable to move his body, speak or even breathe on his own. Conventional medicine and available rehabilitative therapies gave his brother little hope for significant recovery or regaining his independence. Still, Dr. Ashley believed that Steve could overcome the odds and that rehabilitation was possible through an intense therapy program. His brother became one of CNS’ first patients, and his recovery became the model for the brain injury rehabilitation provider’s philosophy: patients don’t plateau.



Dr. Mark Ashley, honored as National Luminary of the Year, joins fellow industry leaders at the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) Luminary Event:

(L–R) Dr. Brent Masel, BIAA National Medical Director; Dr. Gregory O’Shannick, BIAA Medical Director Emeritus; and Joe Richert, former BIAA Board Chair.

In addition to his work at CNS, Dr. Ashley established the Clinical Research and Education Foundation, a nonprofit research organization that advances public and clinical understanding of brain injury causes and treatment in 2011. He has served on numerous committees and boards for organizations focused on brain injury treatment, research and outcomes. His work has been published in several professional and research publications. Also, he is the author of four books.

At Luminary of the Year gala, attendees and honorees all celebrated Dr. Ashley’s contributions to the field of brain injury and learned about inspiring stories of resolve, determination and compassion from the brain injury community. You can view a video honoring Mark’s career here. The event included a cocktail reception, dinner, auction and Fund the Mission Moment to raise vital funds to directly support the life-changing work of BIAA.



Congratulatory poster of Dr. Mark Ashley

About Brain Injury Association of America

The Brain Injury Association of America is the country’s oldest and largest nationwide brain injury advocacy organization. BIAA’s mission is to improve the quality of life of people affected by brain injury across their lifespan through advancing prevention, awareness, research, treatment, education, and advocacy. BIAA is dedicated to increasing access to quality health care and raising awareness and understanding of brain injury.

Find more information online at our website or follow us on social media.

About Centre for Neuro Skills

Centre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. Recognized as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek, CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care from residential and assisted living to outpatient/day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has seven locations in California and Texas. For more information about Centre for Neuro Skills visit neuroskills.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube. For a video overview of CNS, visit our YouTube channel.

