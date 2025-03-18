Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Launches Update to HeartSee™ With New Features and Expanded Access to Cutting-edge Technology for Coronary Artery Disease Diagnosis

PRINCETON, N.J., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A, one of the world’s leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business, announced today significant upgrades to its innovative HeartSee™ software, a leading diagnostic tool used in myocardial blood flow (MBF) quantification with cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. These updates, which will be rolled out universally to existing users through the launch of v4.0, are designed to enhance usability, broaden access, and increase data security. The new features will further support physicians in the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD).1

“Bracco Diagnostics has been at the forefront of cardiac PET imaging for over three decades. The latest updates to our HeartSee software represent a significant milestone for our company, as they not only enhance the usability of this diagnostic tool but also broaden access to critical heart health insights,” said Derek Steptoe, Senior Manager of Nuclear Cardiology, Bracco. “These improvements underscore our dedication to supporting physicians in making informed decisions that improve patient outcomes. We believe the new features of HeartSee will set a new standard in cardiac care, helping to detect and treat coronary artery disease more effectively and efficiently than ever before.”

The updates to HeartSee include:

New Diagnostic Features: HeartSee is the only MBF software with the ability to measure subendocardial ischemia, which can provide additional information when other imaging results cannot explain a patient’s symptoms. Also included is a new feature called relative stress flow that provides an indirect assessment of subendocardial border zones in areas with mildly reduced Coronary Flow Capacity (CFC), excluding areas of scar. The addition of ejection fraction data makes HeartSee a comprehensive diagnostic solution in a single package.

“Since HeartSee was introduced in 2018, it has been instrumental in helping physicians accurately identify the right patients for intervention, thereby improving treatment outcomes and reducing the need for invasive procedures like stents or surgery,” said Sergey Kachur, MD, FACC, and Director of Echocardiography and Nuclear Cardiology at Ascension Sacred Heart. “Our cardiac PET program was built with the express intention of implementing HeartSee because of its unique capabilities.”

MBF and CFR data have become increasingly crucial and recognized for managing CAD. In addition to measuring absolute MBF and CFR, HeartSee offers the added benefit of assessing regional defects in the heart and calculating CFC. For years, HeartSee has helped physicians accurately identify the right patients for the right procedures to help treat and prevent this all-too-common heart disease.1,2 As Dr. James Feldman of Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates in Cypress, Texas, says, “As time has passed, we really can’t see ourselves reading studies without HeartSee. We get so much extra data. It’s helpful for all of us.”

Please see Important Safety Information below.

INDICATIONS FOR USE

HeartSeeSoftware for cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) is indicated for determining regional and global absolute rest and stress myocardial perfusion in cc/min/g, Coronary Flow Reserve and their combination into the Coronary Flow Capacity (CFC) Map in patients with suspected or known coronary artery disease (CAD) in order to assist clinical interpretation of PET perfusion images by quantification of their severity.

HeartSee™ is intended for use by trained professionals such as nuclear technicians, nuclear medicine or nuclear cardiology physicians, or cardiologists with appropriate training and certification. The clinician remains ultimately responsible for the final assessment and diagnosis based on standard practices, clinical judgment and interpretation of PET images or quantitative data.

