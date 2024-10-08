BPGbio CEO Dr. Niven R. Narain Honored as PharmaVoice 100 Winner for Pioneering Work in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PharmaVoice100--Dr. Niven Narain, President and CEO of BPGbio, Inc., a pioneering biology-first, AI-powered biopharma specializing in mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, has been named a PharmaVoice 100 winner, as announced today. This prestigious annual list recognizes the most inspiring leaders in the global life sciences industry.





Under Dr. Narain’s leadership, BPGbio has developed the NAi Interrogative Biology® Platform, a cutting-edge biology-first AI approach that has added the patient voice and intersection of math and biology to the drug discovery and development process. The platform has generated over 250 drug targets and diagnostic biomarkers in huge unmet disease areas. Its hallmark achievements include a novel targeted protein degradation (TPD) program based on E2 enzymes, which were long considered undruggable, and a franchise drug candidate BPM31510 in topical, IV and oral formulations for multiple oncology and mitochondrial disorders. BPM31510 IV has recently received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its potential as a treatment for Primary CoQ10 Deficiency (PCQD) in addition to Orphan Drug Designation for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Pancreatic Cancer, and Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). BPM31510 IV is also being studied in phase 2 clinical trials as a potential breakthrough therapy for aggressive cancers such as glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer while in planning phases for late-stage Phase 2/3 trials for EB and PCQD.

Dr. Narain’s leadership extends beyond scientific innovation, as he has also built a global network of collaborators and researchers in academia, government, and industry. His crowdsourced model of innovation has led to over 500 patents and over 200 scientific publications in high-impact journals and meeting presentations. He has been awarded by the NIH for fostering a culture of diversity as a mentor to undergraduate students. Narain values “thought and geographical diversity” as hallmarks of great scientific endeavors.

“I am truly honored to be recognized among such an esteemed group of leaders in the life sciences industry,” said Dr. Niven R. Narain. “At BPGbio, our mission is to reimagine biology for humanity by leveraging biological insights and AI to advance drug discovery and improve patient care. This recognition speaks to the incredible work our BPGbio team and collaborators around the world are doing to push the boundaries of drug development. I’m proud to share this achievement with them as we continue our journey to transform healthcare. I want to especially recognize the patients and families who have unselfishly participated in our clinical trials.”

His work exemplifies a deep commitment to advancing healthcare, improving patient outcomes, and addressing broader societal challenges in a time where disease burden is posing financial volatility to many governments.

PharmaVoice100 honorees are selected from a pool of nominations submitted by readers and colleagues, evaluated by the PharmaVoice team, then categorized into 10 distinct groups: Standout Leaders, Cancer Care Visionaries, Cardiometabolic All-Stars, Trailblazers, Biotech Pathfinders, Rare Disease Warriors, Tech and AI Wizards, Clinical Trial Pros, Patient Champions, and Cell and Gene Therapy Pioneers. Each winner represents the transformative impact of the pharmaceutical industry in their own unique way.

“These honorees are inspirations. Their teams look to them for guidance, their patients for support, and their organizations for direction. Each winner represents progress toward a healthier future for everyone that is bolstered by science and technological advancements. We are excited to recognize their contributions through this annual list,” said Meagan Parrish, lead editor of PharmaVoice.

Since 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 has become one of the publication’s most anticipated features. From academia and nonprofits to Big Pharma, startups and tech companies, it is the only awards program in the industry that honors individuals from all sectors of life sciences. These honorees, from the clinic to the C-suite, are making meaningful contributions to their fields and striving to improve outcomes for patients around the world.

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 450 US and international patents; one of the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

About PharmaVoice

PharmaVoice is a leading industry publication operated by Industry Dive. Our stories deliver the most important voices and ideas in the life sciences to industry leaders.

About Industry Dive

Industry Dive, an Informa business, is a leading business journalism company. Over 14 million decision-makers across 20+ competitive industries rely on our exclusive insight and analysis delivered through more than 30 publications.

Contacts



media@bpgbio.com