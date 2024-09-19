BostonGene to Participate in the European Federation of Laboratory Medicine Strategic Conference 2024

BostonGene’s Chief Scientific Officer will deliver a keynote presentation outlining key strategies for implementing integrated diagnostics, with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration, administrative alignment, and leveraging real-world data to enhance patient care and streamline payor negotiations

Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at BostonGene and Chair of the EFLM Integrated Diagnostics Task Group, will deliver a keynote presentation on Monday, September 23, from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM. His keynote session, “Integrated Diagnostics,” will explore how disease-specific diagnostic pathways can improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and optimize service delivery. Dr. Lennerz will present key strategies for implementing an Integrated Diagnostics (IDx) practice, emphasizing the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, administrative alignment and the integration of real-world data in enhancing patient care and negotiating with payors.

BostonGene’s participation in the EFLM Strategic Conference 2024 reflects the company’s dedication to driving innovation in laboratory medicine and integrated diagnostics. The contributions from Dr. Lennerz and BostonGene will be featured in the Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine journal, highlighting their role in this evolving field.

In addition to his keynote, Dr. Lennerz will be chairing the Integrated Diagnostics Task Group meeting on Sunday, September 22 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. This satellite meeting, attended by both in-person and virtual speakers, will focus on the latest advancements in integrated diagnostics, providing the ideal platform for thought leadership and collaboration.

To learn more or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Maria Proia at maria.proia@bostongene.com. For more information, please visit the visit the EFLM website.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company at the intersection of technology and biology, dedicated to advancing and personalizing cancer medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that propel precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

