BostonGene to Drive Value-Based Cancer Care Discussions at the 14th Annual AVBCC Summit and Educational Program

BostonGene to provide insights on leveraging multiomic data and advanced screening to enhance value-based cancer care, focusing on improving patient outcomes and cost effectiveness

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced its participation in the 14th Annual Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Summit and Educational Program. The summit, scheduled for October 16 - 18 in New York City, will bring together oncology professionals, payers, and industry leaders to explore the implementation of value-based models aimed at enhancing the quality and cost effectiveness of cancer care. This year’s Summit will focus on multiomic data utilization, biomarker-driven treatment strategies, and the integration of payer metrics to advance value-based practices in oncology.





During the event, BostonGene will participate in two panel sessions:

Utilizing Multiomic Data for Impacting the Quality and Cost of Care

Date & time: Thursday, October 17 | 11:00 AM - 11:50 AM

Speakers: Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Senior Vice President of Market Access and Strategy, BostonGene Anna Ogloblina, PhD, Senior Director of Market Access and Product Management, BostonGene



This session will explore current guidelines for biomarker assays and their role in informing drug selection and treatment planning for targeted therapies and immunotherapies. The session will also discuss how multiomic testing can be leveraged to monitor treatment response and how industry and payers can collaborate to develop systems that improve the quality and cost effectiveness of oncology care.

Enhancing Payer Quality Metrics through Oncology Screening

Date & time: Thursday, October 17 | 4:00 PM - 4:50 PM

Speaker: Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Senior Vice President of Market Access and Strategy, BostonGene



This discussion will cover the role of various screening assays for pan-cancer and specific cancers, discussing their immediate and long-term impacts on patient outcomes and cost effectiveness. It will also look at how advancements in oncology screening can enhance value-based care in hospital systems and payer networks.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets, and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

