BostonGene Expands Scientific Collaboration with Leading Cancer Institute to Advance Breast Cancer Research

Applying Multimodal AI Analytics to Inform Patient Selection and Therapeutic Strategy in BRCA1/2-Mutated Breast Cancers

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI model for tumor and immune biology, today announced an expansion of its scientific collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to deepen the understanding of the complex biological mechanisms driving BRCA1- and BRCA2-associated breast cancers. The collaboration applies BostonGene’s foundation model of tumor and immune biology and multimodal AI to place individual tumors into a much broader biological context, enabling systematic discovery of the mechanisms that distinguish disease subtypes and potentially drive therapeutic response and resistance.

Focusing on BRCA1/2-associated ER-positive breast cancer (BRCA ER+), TP53-mutant ER-positive breast cancer (TP53 ER+), and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), the initiative investigates why biologically similar-looking cancers behave differently, what drives response and resistance to targeted therapies, and how those insights can directly de-risk pipeline development by informing biomarker strategy and patient selection.

"Patients with hereditary BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations face unique biological challenges, particularly across distinct disease presentations like ER+ breast cancer and TNBC," said Filipa Lynce, MD, Senior Physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "By combining detailed genomic and transcriptomic profiling with advanced analytics, this collaboration allows us to uncover critical molecular signatures underlying hereditary breast cancer to pave the way for more tailored, effective therapeutic strategies."

"Unraveling the crosstalk between DNA repair deficiencies and hormone signaling is fundamental to advancing precision oncology," said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “The opportunity is to move beyond describing these tumors by mutation or clinical subtype and understand the biology that actually differentiates them. By placing each patient into a much broader biological context, we can identify mechanisms that may explain disease behavior and ultimately translate those findings into better biomarker, patient-selection and therapeutic strategies.”

By uncovering how DNA damage response pathways interact with hormone signaling, the collaboration demonstrates the capabilities of BostonGene’s AI-powered multimodal analytics in establishing high-resolution biological frameworks. The collaboration provides a model for how biologically grounded AI can turn relatively small, deeply characterized patient cohorts into insights that inform drug development, patient selection, and future clinical strategy.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene powers an AI model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com