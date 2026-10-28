BostonGene CCO Dr. Ferran Prat to Moderate External Innovation Panel at Longwood Healthcare Leaders Boston CEO Conference

Dr. Prat to lead session on global sourcing, pipeline resource allocation, regulatory alignment, and responsible AI integration

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of an AI model for tumor and immune biology, today announced that Ferran Prat, PhD, JD, Chief Commercial Officer, will moderate the “Ecosystem of External Innovation” panel at the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Boston CEO conference taking place November 2 - 3, 2026, in Boston. Dr. Prat will join executive leaders to engage in strategic dialogue and explore cross-industry partnerships with biopharma CEOs, heads of research and development, life science investors, and leading academics.

The panel will examine how industry leaders evaluate external scientific assets, navigate cross-border data and regulatory dynamics, and leverage AI to optimize development and deliver meaningful outcomes to patients.

"External innovation is crucial for accelerating the next generation of precision therapies," said Ferran Prat, PhD, JD, Chief Commercial Officer at BostonGene. "We need to evaluate external science on the strength of its evidence, define what would justify advancing or stopping a program, and apply clear standards for data quality and scientific validation when using AI."

Session Details:

Date & time: Monday, November 2 | 8:30 AM

Monday, November 2 | 8:30 AM Title: Ecosystem of External Innovation

Ecosystem of External Innovation Moderator: Ferran Prat, CCO, BostonGene

Featured Panelists: Nadim Ahmed , CEO, Cullinan Therapeutics Jeanne Cunicelli , President, UPMC Enterprises Scott Requadt , CEO, Prolium Bioscience



For more information on the conference or to view the full agenda, visit https://www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/bostonceo.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene powers an AI model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com