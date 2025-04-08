BostonGene Appoints Dr. Ferran Prat as Chief Commercial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leader in AI-driven molecular and immune profiling that accelerates drug development and personalizes patient care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ferran Prat, PhD, JD, as the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Dr. Prat will oversee the Company’s commercial strategy, including sales, marketing and business development.





Dr. Prat is a performance-focused leader with extensive experience in business development across the healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, spanning licensing, sales, regulatory affairs, operations and program management.

Dr. Prat joins BostonGene from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he served as Senior Vice President of Research Administration and Industry Relations, leading strategic collaborations with the biopharma industry to translate groundbreaking science into clinical impact. His leadership helped establish MD Anderson as a hub for industry partnerships and accelerated therapeutic development.

“We are excited to welcome Ferran to BostonGene,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO of BostonGene. “Ferran brings a unique blend of scientific insight, business acumen and legal expertise, making him a valuable addition to our exceptional leadership team committed to transforming healthcare and drug development through AI. His proven track record of building impactful partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies will be instrumental as we continue to expand our role in accelerating drug development.”

“BostonGene is redefining what is possible at the intersection of science, data and patient care,” said Dr. Ferran Prat. “Its multimodal, multiscale AI-driven platform generates powerful insights that accelerate therapeutic development and lead to better patient outcomes. As the industry increasingly focuses on personalized medicine and more strategic R&D investment, BostonGene is uniquely positioned to deliver real-world impact and drive meaningful transformation across healthcare and biopharma while saving lives. I am excited to help lead this next chapter of growth as we expand biopharma partnerships, advance personalized medicine and bring life-changing therapies to patients faster and more effectively.”

Prior to MD Anderson, Dr. Prat held various leadership roles at Alere Inc. and its predecessors, now part of Abbott Laboratories. Earlier in his career, he served as a management consultant at McKinsey & Co.

Dr. Prat earned a PhD in Organic Chemistry from UCLA and a JD from the University of San Diego School of Law.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

