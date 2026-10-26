Boston Scientific to participate in Stifel’s 2026 Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Stifel's 2026 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Kenneth Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, and Lance Bates, executive vice president and president, Interventional Cardiology & Vascular Therapies, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Chanel Hastings



Media Relations



+1 (508) 382-0288



Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Lauren Tengler



Investor Relations



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BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

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SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation