Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Welcomes Brian Hilberdink as President, U.S. Human Pharma

Industry veteran to join Boehringer to advance pipeline and drive new product launches, addressing significant unmet patient needs

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today the appointment of Brian Hilberdink as President, U.S. Human Pharma. His arrival comes at a pivotal time for the company, as Boehringer grows its existing portfolio and accelerates its preparation for the launch of several new assets in its pipeline. Hilberdink will play a pivotal role in fostering Boehringer’s culture and driving meaningful impact for patients.

Hilberdink is an accomplished global leader with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with a strong focus on driving impact and performance and cultivating an engaged and accountable culture. In his previous roles in global marketing, general management and as a commercial leader in the U.S., he had the opportunity to lead several product launches, including multiple blockbusters and rare disease biologics.

Hilberdink most recently served as Executive Vice President at LEO Pharma, where he acted as head of the North American Region and President of the U.S. affiliate, which became the primary growth driver for the company globally. Prior to his tenure at LEO Pharma, Hilberdink held several senior-level positions at Novo Nordisk, where he was recognized for his innovative go-to-market strategies. During his tenure at Novo Nordisk, Hilberdink successfully launched multiple blockbuster products in the fields of obesity and diabetes.

“As we prepare for the future, Brian’s deep-rooted launch experience, including multiple blockbusters and rare disease biologics, makes for the perfect addition to our leadership team,” commented Jean-Michel Boers, President, and CEO Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corporation. “We look forward to embarking on our next decade of transformation for the patients we serve with Brian at the helm.”

“I’m elated to be joining Boehringer as the company embarks on an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation,” Hilberdink said. “Together, we can continue Boehringer’s legacy of transforming lives for generations and making a positive impact on patients now and in the future.”

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow.

