BlueRidge Life Sciences Appoints Ian Kelly as Chief Executive Officer

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueRidge Life Sciences (“BlueRidge”), a leading provider of integrated life sciences services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Kelly as Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Mr. Kelly brings a wealth of experience to BlueRidge, having previously transformed Red Nucleus from a small learning development firm into a scaled provider of a range of services to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. His leadership is distinguished by a deep commitment to fostering environments where teams can thrive, innovate, and achieve their full potential.

Since partnering with Renovus Capital Partners in 2022, BlueRidge Life Sciences has established itself as a leading provider of a comprehensive suite of life sciences services, including toxicology, regulatory science, risk assessment, epidemiology, biostatistics, engineering, clinical research, health economics, and environmental consulting. The company supports industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, chemicals, foods, and consumer products.

Ian began his relationship with Renovus in 2016, when Renovus made the first of multiple successful private equity investments in Red Nucleus. Jesse Serventi, Founding Partner at Renovus, commented on Mr. Kelly’s appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Ian Kelly as the new CEO of BlueRidge Life Sciences. His proven track record of working with Renovus in the life sciences industry and his visionary leadership make him the ideal person to guide BlueRidge through its next phase of growth. Ian’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier services to our clients.”

“Ian is a leader who believes that the success of any organization rests on the growth and well-being of its staff,” added Renaat Van den Hooff, Board Chairman of BlueRidge Life Sciences. “We are confident that his people-first approach will further strengthen our culture and drive BlueRidge Life Sciences to new heights.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join BlueRidge Life Sciences and be part of such a talented and passionate team,” said Kelly. “The company’s commitment to science, innovation and excellence in serving the life sciences industry is truly inspiring. I look forward to building on this strong foundation as we drive meaningful impact for our clients and partners around the world.”

Under Ian’s leadership, BlueRidge Life Sciences will continue to deliver innovative, practical solutions for life science challenges by leveraging rigorous science, strategic expertise, and world-class talent.

About BlueRidge Life Sciences

BlueRidge Life Sciences offers integrated solutions to address complex technical, clinical, and regulatory challenges. With a team of highly experienced scientific, medical, regulatory, and engineering professionals, BlueRidge experts collaborate to deliver science-driven solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements, assess safety and efficacy, assess and manage human health and environmental risks, and optimize pharmaceutical commercialization strategies. For more information, visit www.blueridgelifesciences.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare, and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

