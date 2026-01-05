BlossomHill Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. , a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of next-generation medicines for cancer, today announced the company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, and Geoff Oxnard, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will provide an overview of the company’s pipeline, including BH-30643, a first-in-class, macrocyclic, CNS-active, mutant-selective OMNI-EGFR™ inhibitor currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 SOLARA trial for EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). BlossomHill is also advancing BH-30236, a novel macrocyclic CLK inhibitor targeting aberrant RNA splicing, an important driver of disease progression and therapeutic resistance across multiple cancer types.

About BlossomHill Therapeutics

BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and developing next-generation targeted therapies for cancer. Founded and led by industry veteran J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., with her proven track record in oncology drug design and development – including three FDA-approved drugs – BlossomHill applies cutting-edge science to address key oncogenic drivers and improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s lead clinical programs include BH-30643, a first-in-class, macrocyclic, non-covalent, mutant selective OMNI-EGFR™ inhibitor for the treatment of EGFR- or HER2-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and BH-30236, a macrocyclic CLK inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS), representing a first-in-class opportunity. BlossomHill Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California and has raised a total of $257 million from leading life sciences investors. For more information, visit bhtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

