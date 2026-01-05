SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BlossomHill Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12

January 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc., a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of next-generation medicines for cancer, today announced the company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, and Geoff Oxnard, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will provide an overview of the company’s pipeline, including BH-30643, a first-in-class, macrocyclic, CNS-active, mutant-selective OMNI-EGFR™ inhibitor currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 SOLARA trial for EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). BlossomHill is also advancing BH-30236, a novel macrocyclic CLK inhibitor targeting aberrant RNA splicing, an important driver of disease progression and therapeutic resistance across multiple cancer types.

About BlossomHill Therapeutics
BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and developing next-generation targeted therapies for cancer. Founded and led by industry veteran J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., with her proven track record in oncology drug design and development – including three FDA-approved drugs – BlossomHill applies cutting-edge science to address key oncogenic drivers and improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s lead clinical programs include BH-30643, a first-in-class, macrocyclic, non-covalent, mutant selective OMNI-EGFR™ inhibitor for the treatment of EGFR- or HER2-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and BH-30236, a macrocyclic CLK inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS), representing a first-in-class opportunity. BlossomHill Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California and has raised a total of $257 million from leading life sciences investors. For more information, visit bhtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

Contacts:

Media:
Ashlea Kosikowski
1AB
ashlea@1abmedia.com

Investors:
Steve Klass
1AB
steve@1abmedia.com


Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves