Bloom Burton & Co. Inc. Announces Exercise of Satellos Bioscience Inc. Warrants

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Bloom Burton & Co. Inc. (Bloom Burton) announces that, today, it exercised 3,200,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Satellos Bioscience Inc. (Corporation) at $0.50 per share for aggregate consideration of $1,600,000, and the remaining 3,360,474 unexercised Warrants expired. This resulted in a decrease of beneficial holdings to under 10%, requiring the filing of an early warning report in connection therewith.Prior to this acquisition, Bloom Burton, its affiliates and Brian Bloom beneficially owned 10,400,818 Shares and 7,361,674 derivative securities (i.e., warrants, broker warrants, compensation options and stock options) representing approximately 6.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.3% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such derivative securities (including all of the stock options). After today's exercise of Warrants and expiry of the remaining unexercised Warrants, Bloom Burton, its affiliates and Brian Bloom beneficially own 13,600,818 Shares and 801,200 derivative securities, representing approximately 8.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 8.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such derivative securities.The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Bloom Burton has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.The Corporation is located at Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, 200 Bay Street, Suite 2800, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2J1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ atand may also be obtained by contacting Jolyon Burton, Director, Bloom Burton at (416) 640-7575 or at. Bloom Burton is a corporation existing under the laws of Ontario, specializing in the healthcare industry, with its head office at 181 Bay St., Suite 3410, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3.To view the source version of this press release, please visit