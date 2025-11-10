Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 21.42 Billion by 2034

The global blood cancer diagnostics market size stood at USD 10.95 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 11.71 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 21.42 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.94% from 2025 to 2034, a study published by Vision Research Reports.

The urge for blood cancer is being driven by the disease’s high importance, the complicated importance of early detection for perfect diagnosis results, and risk elements like environmental factors and an aging population.

What is the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market?

Blood cancer diagnostics are subject to the medical procedure of analyzing blood cancers, such as lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma, which involves an integration of tests like blood tests, lymph node biopsies, and bone marrow biopsies, and also imaging scans in order to determine the kind of cancer and assess its stage.

Cancer is generated by a dysfunction in cellular development and behaviour. In a healthy body, new white blood cells are continuously created in order to substitute old, dying ones. The huge manufacturing of white blood cells in the bone marrow leads to blood cancers.

Smoking, exposure to particular chemicals, and radiation exposure have all been connected to developed risks of different types of blood cancers. Human T-cell lymphoma/leukemia virus infections and Epstein-Barr virus are also risk elements for growing leukemias and lymphomas.

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Highlights:

• By region, North America accounted for the largest market share of 46% in 2024.

• By product, the assay kits and reagents segment is registered the maximum market share of 73% in 2024.

• By test, the blood tests segment is generated the maximum market share of 37% in 2024.

• By test, the molecular tests are segment is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period.

• By end use, the hospitals and clinics segment contributed the largest market share in 2024.

Latest Trends in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market:

• Immunotherapy for blood cancer: Chemotherapy has been the primary-line treatment for blood cancers. But chemotherapy drugs are harmful and often take a heavy physical toll on cancer patients as they attack fast-growing cancerous cells in the body, as they attack non-cancerous ones.

• Minimum residual disease testing: Minimal residual disease testing or measurable residual disease testing enables oncologists to track the presence of cancer cells at the molecular level that follows the cancer diagnosis.

• CAR T-Cell therapy: T cells are the white blood cells that are part of the immune system and assist in destroying foreign cells. At the innovative edge of immunotherapy for hematologic cancers is a strategy crafted to take initial benefit of these killer cells CAR-T cell therapy.

• Targeted therapy: Kinases are enzymes that assist in regulating cellular activity. Among them are tyrosine kinases that control cell development and division. The main targets of these inhibitors are Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, which results in malignant conditions.

• Stem cell transplantation: Transplanting blood stem cells, known as hematopoietic stem cells, includes infusing healthy stem cells into the human body in order to develop new bone marrow growth, which covers disease and lowers the risk of relapse.

Market Opportunity

What is the Market Opportunity for the Blood Cancer Diagnostic Services?

Several of the National Health Service's cancer patients in England will soon be made available trials of the latest vaccine diagnosis. It’s crafted to prime the immune system to focus on cancer cells and reduce the risk. These vaccines are also predicted to generate fewer side effects than conventional chemotherapy. 30 hospitals have collaborated with the Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad, which aligns with patients with future trials using the same mRNA technology that is found in present COVID-19 jabs. Over 200 patients from the UK, Belgium, Germany, Spain, and Sweden will need up to 15 doses of the tailored vaccine, with the study predicted to be completed by 2027.

Key Challenges

What is the Limitation for the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market?

Main challenges in blood cancer diagnosis include issues with early detection, the complications of the blood cancers, socioeconomic factors, and the systemic barriers that affect patient care. A precise and timely diagnosis is crucial for the effective treatment and development of patient outcomes. Due to the non-specific nature of early symptoms, public knowledge about the warning symbols of blood cancer is frequently limited. For instance, studies have proved that night sweats are one of the least recognized symptoms of blood cancer.

Technological Advancements in the Blood Cancer Diagnostic Market

Precision Oncology develops next-generation sequencing 9NGS) to track the complete genome of cancer cells, which provides detailed insights into genetic mutations, shows direction in accurate diagnosis, and tailors therapies. Molecular testing checks genetic mutations and updates in genetic material, which leads to early detection, treatment monitoring, and prognosis determination, too.

Immunotherapy develops as an encouraging avenue that exploits the body's immune system to focus on and attack cancer cells. BiTE therapy, a form of immunotherapy, covers immune cells and cancer cells, which develops the immune system's potential to fight cancer.

The transformation of genetic insights and technological developments carries the capability to update blood cancer treatment that serves new avenues for personalised care, which leads to developed results and increased hope for individuals battling blood cancers.

Blood Cancer Diagnostic Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 11.71 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 12.52 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 16.38 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 18.73 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 21.42 Billion Growth rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.94% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Product, By Test, By End Use Companies Covered Quest Diagnostics, Illumina, InVivoScribe, Ipsogen (Qiagen), Asuragen (Bio-Techne), Danaher Corporation, Abbott, Sequenta (Adaptive Biotechnologies), SkylineDx, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Alercell, and Sophia Genetics.

Blood Cancer Diagnostic Market Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market?

The North America region has dominated the blood cancer market in 2024, as a growth in the approximate number of blood cancer diagnoses in North America and age-tailored incidence rates have stayed relatively constant or are decreasing for several subtypes. The growth in total cases is heavily driven by elements such as an ageing population and more effective diagnostic technology, too.

The total number of the latest blood cancer cases in North America continues to increase. This is initially due to the region's ageing population, as the blood cancers are more common in older adults.

Also, there is a development in technology, such as molecular profiling and next-generation sequencing, that has led to more precise and earlier diagnosis. This can lead to an evident increase as cases that were previously missed are now checked.

For instance, to this,

• In the year 2025, an estimated 66,890 new cases of leukemia will be treated in the US, and 23,540 people will die from the disease. Leukemia is a cancer of the bone marrow and blood, which is recognized into four main groups depending on the cell type and rate of development: acute lymphocytic leukemia 9ALL), chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia ( CLL).

Canada: Key Growth Drivers in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market:

• Standard testing: Main development is completed by the growth of more high-level diagnostic machines, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction, and cytometry. These technologies can check genetic mutations and chromosomal abnormalities connected to blood cancers with high accuracy and speed.

• Rise of artificial intelligence: Deep learning and machine learning algorithms are being used to manage complicated datasets from diagnostic tests. This technology can fastly and precisely identify cancerous cells, which lowers human error and shortens diagnostic turnaround time.

• Liquid biopsies: The emergence of liquid biopsy tests, such as the Galleri test, enables non-invasive cancer screening by checking the trace rate of the tumor DNA in the blood. They are smooth and are still under checking that develops the availability and creates more diagnostic activity too.

• Public and professional education: The advocacy groups like the Canadian Cancer Society and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada fund research and education, which assist in growing public and professional awareness in terms of blood cancer symptoms and the risk factors too.

With an instance of this,

• In the year 2024, an estimated 23,60 Canadians were being treated with blood cancer. It is a cover term for cancers that affect the manufacturing and functioning of blood cells. Many of these cancers begin in the bone marrow, in which blood is generated. (Source: https://cancer.ca)

The blood cancer diagnoses are developing in the Asia Pacific region, though with various patterns, mainly by region and particular cancer type. This growth in diagnoses is initially driven by population development and aging, while developed screening and diagnostics are also generating factors. The total number of latest blood cancer cases and deaths is growing in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in India and China, where the number of cases is among the highest globally.

Many demographic and societal movements are encouraging the trend of blood cancer diagnoses in the Asia Pacific region. As life predictions develop, the ratio of elderly people who are more vulnerable to blood cancers grows, which contributes to the growing number of diagnoses.

With an instance of this,

• India has officially reported over 120,00 new blood cancer cases each year. Around 70,00 people suffer due to this condition. After 5 minutes, there is a blood cancer diagnosis in India. India has the third-largest number of blood cancer cases in the world, following China and the USA.

• Leukemia accounts for 6.79% of cancers. It was more prevalent in men as compared to women (7.17% vs 6.39%). Leukemia accounts for 50% of all blood cancer cases in India. (Source: https://www.hcgoncology.com)

India: Key Growth Drivers in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market

• Expansion of facilities: The Indian government is expanding its cancer care infrastructure by developing more State Cancer Institutes and Tertiary Care Cancer Centres in order to deconcentrate treatment availability.

• Increased access in underserved areas: The making of day are Cancer Centres in different hospitals are developing permission to tailor care in rural and remote regions, where it was previously restricted.

There are even initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the Health Minister’s Cancer Patient Fund that are stretching the healthcare package, which reduces the financial load on patients and pushes them to find timely medical care.

• Apart from this, the making of Day Care Cancer Centres and telemedicine in district hospitals is developing access to specialised care in rural and remote regions, where it was previously limited.

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Analysis

The assay kits and reagents segment is expected to continue its dominance in the blood cancer diagnostics market in 2024, as cancer biomarkers are a kind of proteins and other biomolecules present in the blood, tissues, or body fluids, which are directly linked with tumors and cancer development. Such markers have been widely used in classifying the growth of cancers, which determines cancer aggressiveness and provides feedback to treatments.

The cancer markers are honourably and frequently calculated using the ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) method.

The assay kit uses antibodies that are specific and fragile to their focused antigens, which are capable of recognizing low concentrations of biomarkers.

Test Analysis

The blood tests segment has dominated the blood cancer diagnostics market in 2024, as blood tests deliver an insightful machine in cancer detection, though they cannot be autonomously confirmed for most cancer diagnoses. These tests create a space for a huge diagnostic strategy that operates alongside medical testing to check potential malignancies.

Blood testing serves different aims in cancer diagnosis, from checking blood cancers like lymphoma and leukaemia to tracking particular tumour markers such as PSA for prostate cancer and CA-125 for ovarian cancer. Blood protein tests check abnormal protein levels, which can show particular types of cancer, initially, blood cancers like multiple myeloma, too. They frequently create a part of the overlap metabolic panel that provides important information about the protein levels.

The molecular tests segment is predicted to rise at the fastest rate. There are a plethora of tests that are delivered to understand the molecular and genetic basis of blood cancers. These tests govern informed treatment linked to decisions. An integration of different procedures and radiology (CTScan and PET, etc) and different biomarkers that are tested by various technologies can assist in illuminating an overall understanding of patient disease to maintain the physician.

End-use Analysis

The hospitals and clinics segment has dominated the blood cancer diagnostics market in 2024, as discovering blood cancer early allows doctors a huge array of diagnosis options. At the primary stage, the disease generally stays localised, which means it has not yet spread to other parts of the body or has a lesser tumor load and can receive earlier care. This enables specialists to use focused therapies that cause less damage to healthy cells. Patients treated early frequently experience standard chemotherapy, targeted drug therapies, or immunotherapy. These diagnoses run smoothly on localised cancer cells and point to generating fewer side effects. For example, targeted therapy gives importance to particular markers in cancer cells that reduce the risk of damaging healthy tissue.

The diagnostic labs segment is predicted to rise at the fastest rate. Diagnostic labs became famous for the blood cancer diagnostics by developing from regular procedures like blood smears to accepting sophisticated technologies like flow cytometry and next-generation sequencing 9NGS). This growth has integrated with an increasing focus on accurate medicine and early detection, that have made labs an essential part of modern haematology.

The starting blood cancer diagnosis depends on checking blood and bone marrow cells under a microscope.

A basic CBC can disclose signs of blood cancer, such as an abnormal number of white blood cells, platelets, or red blood cells.

Recent Developments in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market

• In October 2025, Precision RNA Biotech Pvt Ltd, a healthcare invention company from Hyderabad, revealed the launch of Cantel, which is a microRNA-based blood test for breast cancer screening. (Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com)

• In April 2025, a precision oncology company named Predicta Biosciences is growing novel diagnostic and therapeutic items and has currently disclosed the availability of its initial Laboratory Developed Test (LDT). GenoPredicta for the bone marrow or blood. (Source: https://www.businesswire.com)

• In February 2025, Cipla acquired final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its New Drug Application (NDA) for the Nilotinib Capsules in 50 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg dosages. Nilotinib has been shown for the diagnosis of Philadelphia Chromosome Positive Chronic Myeloid Leukemia 9CML), which is a cancer that affects the blood and the bone marrow. (Source: https://www.cnbctv18.com)

• In June 2025, Foresight Diagnostics, a top diagnostics company specializing in ultra-sensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) checking, has currently revealed a strategic and global partnership with QIAGEN in order to make and commercialize a kit-reliant version of Foresight's CLARITY assay. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)

• In October 2025, Exact Sciences Corporation, a USD 10.5 billion healthcare diagnostics company, displayed a rigid momentum that has a 12.5% gain which was revealed as cancerguard, an multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test, which is now available in the United States as a laboratory-developed test that are priced at USD689. (Source: https://www.investing.com)

Top Companies in the Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market:

• Illumina: A leader in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, Illumina has been at the forefront of advancing genomic research and diagnostics, including blood cancer diagnostics. Their cutting-edge platforms enable high-throughput DNA sequencing, which is crucial for detecting genetic mutations associated with blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma.

• Quest Diagnostics: As a global leader in diagnostic testing services, Quest Diagnostics provides a wide array of tests for blood cancer detection, including blood tests and molecular profiling. The company's services are widely used by healthcare providers for early detection and treatment monitoring of blood cancers.

• InVivoScribe: Known for its expertise in molecular diagnostics, InVivoScribe offers comprehensive assays for detecting and monitoring blood cancers. Their products include assays for minimal residual disease detection, crucial for guiding treatment decisions in leukemia and lymphoma.

• Ipsogen (Qiagen): Specializing in molecular diagnostics, Ipsogen (a part of Qiagen) offers genetic testing solutions for blood cancers, including leukemia and lymphoma. Their expertise in molecular assays supports early detection and personalized treatment strategies for patients.

• Dnaher Corporation: A leading global science and technology innovator, Danaher has a wide range of diagnostic instruments, including those for molecular diagnostics and blood cancer testing. The company’s acquisitions, such as Cepheid, have expanded its portfolio in cancer diagnostics.

• Asuragen (Bio-Techne): A key player in molecular diagnostics, Asuragen offers targeted diagnostic tests for blood cancers. Their products, including assays for the detection of genetic mutations, play a significant role in diagnosing and monitoring blood cancers.

• Abbott: A global healthcare leader, Abbott provides innovative diagnostic solutions, including molecular and immunoassays for blood cancer detection. Their diagnostic platforms are widely used for leukemia, lymphoma, and other hematologic cancer tests.

• Sequenta (Adaptive Biotechnologies): Sequenta, now part of Adaptive Biotechnologies, specializes in immune system sequencing technologies for detecting blood cancers, including leukemia and lymphoma. Their proprietary immunosequencing technology enables the detection of minimal residual disease.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories: A prominent player in biotechnology, Bio-Rad offers innovative solutions in molecular diagnostics for blood cancers. Their products include PCR-based assays and other diagnostic tools that aid in the early detection and monitoring of blood cancers.

• SkylineDx: Known for its innovative diagnostic platforms, SkylineDx offers blood-based diagnostic tests for various cancers, including blood cancers like multiple myeloma. Their molecular testing platforms help in predicting disease progression and response to treatment.

• Alercell: Specializing in molecular diagnostics, Alercell provides testing solutions for blood cancers, focusing on genetic testing and minimal residual disease monitoring. Their products support clinicians in making personalized treatment decisions for leukemia and lymphoma patients.

• Sophia Genetics: A global leader in data-driven medicine, Sophia Genetics offers advanced diagnostic tools for detecting genetic mutations in blood cancers. Their AI-powered platform helps improve the accuracy and speed of blood cancer diagnostics.

Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

By Product

• Instruments

• Assay Kits and Reagents

By Test

• Blood Tests

• Imaging Tests

• Biopsy

• Molecular Test

By End Use

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Labs

• Research Institutes

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

