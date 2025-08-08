Bioxytran’s Breakthrough Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Technology Poised to Revolutionize Respiratory Infection Treatment

- ProLectin-M is currently being developed under an active Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA



BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative therapies for viral diseases, is pleased to announce significant progress in development of its broad-spectrum antiviral drug, ProLectin-M. The company has successfully completed dosing of its dose optimization clinical trial, bringing it one step closer to introducing a groundbreaking oral antiviral that could redefine the treatment landscape for respiratory infections, potentially reducing the need for traditional vaccinations.

ProLectin-M, Bioxytran’s leading drug candidate, targets the galectin fold on the spike proteins of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Peer-reviewed published studies have demonstrated its ability to neutralize these viruses with high efficacy, achieving a complete response (negative PCR tests) in all subjects by day 7 and an 88% response rate by day 3 in double blinded placebo controlled clinical trials, with no viral rebounds during the 14-day observation period. The recent completion of enrollment in the dose optimization trial, of a second randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study, marks a critical milestone in refining the drug’s dosing strategy to maximize efficacy and safety.

“This is a pivotal moment for Bioxytran and the field of virology,” said Dr. David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. “Our broad-spectrum antiviral platform exploits conserved target regions present on the spike proteins that allows our linear complex carbohydrate molecules designed with the aid of nuclear magnetic resonance and artificial intelligence to neutralize the virus’s infectiousness. We have the potential to neutralize a wide range of respiratory viruses, including those that mutate rapidly. ProLectin-M will fundamentally change how we combat respiratory infections. The timing of this advancement aligns with a significant shift in U.S. health policy.”

“We believe the redirection of resources away from mRNA vaccines creates a unique opportunity for Bioxytran,” said Dr. Leslie Ajayi, Bioxytran’s Chief Medical Officer. “Our data suggests ProLectin-M could become a first-line therapy for respiratory patients with no underlying medical conditions.

Bioxytran’s platform, rooted in the emerging field of Glycovirology, leverages proprietary linear complex carbohydrate chemical structures to block galectins, proteins that facilitate viral attachment to host cells. In vitro studies have shown ProLectin-M’s potential to neutralize not only SARS-CoV-2 but also influenza and RSV, with ongoing research exploring its efficacy against other viruses like Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV).

